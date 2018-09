Spondylitis is the chronic inflammation of the spine. “It can affect the upper back/neck region (cervical spondylitis),the middle back or lumbar spine ( lumbar spondylitis) or the sacroiliac joints near the lower back (ankylosing spondylitis),” says Dr Garima Anandani, Clinical Director, QI Spine Clinic.

She adds, “People with it experience pain while bending, sitting for long hours and sleeping.” If you have been diagnosed with spondylitis, follow these effective instructions by Dr Anandani.

Dos

Maintain Good posture and take frequent breaks

Inflammation due to spondylitis can cause extreme pain as well as get aggravated especially when maintaining one posture for long hours. “Set reminders every 45 mins to 1 hour on your phone to take frequent breaks to change posture. Use a support belt while traveling or a lumbar roll while sitting to provide additional back support. If you use bifocal glasses, avoid straining your neck while reading. Try to use separate reading glasses instead,” says Dr Anandani.

Make your workstation spondylitis Friendly

Change your seating such that your chair can easily slide into the table. Use a lumbar roll and foot support. Use a laptop stand to ensure your laptop is at eye level to reduce the strain on your neck.

Use a firm mattress and thin pillow for sleeping

“Avoid using a mattress which is too soft and sinks in. Use a firm mattress which conforms to the natural S shape of your spine. Your choice of pillow needs to be thin and firm as well. Ensure that the pillow length is equal to or larger than your shoulder size. Consult a spine specialist for advice on which pillow and mattress to choose for your body type and sleeping position,” says Dr Anandani.

Follow a customized pain management and rehabilitation programme

When suffering from spondylitis, certain movements and postures can aggravate your pain like sitting, using your phone for long hours and driving. This can be very limiting as restricted movements can hamper your daily life. A spine specialist or spine rehabilitation expert can identify your aggravating factors and put you on a pain management and strengthening therapy customised to your lifestyle goals so you can live pain-free.

Regularly track the progression of the disease

Go for regular checks and tests to keep track of your disease progression and discuss the effectiveness of your treatment plan with the doctor.

Don’ts

Don’t overdo yourself

“An inflammatory condition like spondylitis can worsen if you strain your spine. Avoid movements and postures which aggravate your pain. Avoid lifting heavy loads and extreme sports. When taking up a daily exercise regimen like gym or swimming consult your spine specialist,” says Dr Anandani.

Don’t smoke

According to a 2014 study in the Journal of Rheumatology, smoking causes your bones to fuse faster compared to the normal progression of the disease. Avoid smoking to reduce the progression of your disease and also keep your heart and lungs healthy.

Don’t skip meals

“Living with spondylitis means your body is trying to combat all inflammatory triggers which itself can leave you tired. Adding to this the pain can lead to sleepless nights causing extreme fatigue. Your body needs adequate energy to function and combat these situations. Skipping meals will only cause more weakness and fatigue. Speak to a nutritionist to build a good diet plan for you and eat at regular intervals,” says Dr Anandani.

Limit your cell phone usage

When using cell phones we tend to overuse our spine and upper back muscles. When lying down and using it, the blue light can cause poor sleep. For someone with spondylitis, you need to time your mobile phone usage. Avoid using the laptop and phone together as the side neck posture can strain your neck and upper back muscles. If you must, try to talk on the phone instead of texting. You can also try walking and talking on the phone to stay active. But limit phone usage if you are a spondylitis patient

Don’t try home exercises without consulting an expert

“Certain exercises may aggravate your inflammation if done without proper guidance and care. Hence, spondylitis patients should not risk self-care. A carefully guided spine rehabilitation programme is strongly advised for patients with spondylitis,” says Dr Anandani.