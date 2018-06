While rains help us get some relief from the scorching sun, it also heralds the beginning of monsoon diseases including jaundice, typhoid, cholera and flu. It is important to select the right treatment and adapt certain diet changes to get better. If you don’t prefer conventional medicines, then try Ayurvedic remedies which promise to treat the symptoms and help one recover soon.

According to Ayurved, in monsoon, the Vata dosha is dominant of the three doshas (Vata, Pitta, Kapha). Hence to keep the diseases caused by Vata dosha at bay Dr Shankar Kattekola HOD Department of Ayurved and Panchakarma, Somaiya Ayurvihar, Mumbai, talks about the common treatments done in during monsoons. Here goes the list.

Abhyangam or oil massage

Swedan or heat treatments with medicated decoctions or herbal powders

Basti or enema of oil as well as decoctions

Abhyangam or oil massage: This mode of treatment helps to get rid of various aches and pains that can crop up during monsoons like joint pains due to arthritis and weak bones. However, this also helps to rejuvenate your skin that gets dull and pale during monsoons. Abhyangam oil massage imparts sheen and glow to your skin while keeping your bones healthy. Steam treatments that follow oil massages, use medicinal decoctions to open the pores in the skin and thus help in detoxification. It reduces the swelling, stiffness and pain in the joints and helps to relax the muscles.

Swedan or heat treatments: There are two types of heat treatments offered in Ayurveda during monsoons.

Patrapottali swedan: This heat treatment with bolus prepared from leaves of medicinal herbs helps to relieve pain and swelling in arthritis, spondylosis and other types of pains in the bones and joints.

This is a dry heat treatment which gives patient relief from pain due to rheumatoid arthritis and other chronic ailments.

Basti or Enema: The oils and also the special decoction used in this treatment are specific to Vata dosha. The oil enemas and decoction enemas help in detoxification and shaman (pacification) of Vata dosha.

Diet in monsoon according to Ayurveda

Drink boiled warm water to avoid waterborne diseases during monsoon.

Drinking warm milk with turmeric powder can help one get rid of a sore throat, throat pain and soothe a cold which is common during monsoons.

A simple decoction of tulsi leaves and turmeric for gargling also relieves sore throat.

Here is a list of foods recommended to eat during monsoons to keep you in good health and help fight infection:

Grains — Red rice, Sathi Rice, Wheat, Jowari ( Great millet).

Vegetables – Bottle Gourd ( Dudhi), Snake Gourd ( Padwal) , Okra ( Bhindi) Dodka, Ghosali

Legumes – Tur Daal, Green Gram, Koolith, Black Gram

Tubers – Garlic, Onion, Ginger, Suran

Fruits – Dates, Grapes, Coconut, Mulberry.

Milk and milk products – Cow milk, Buttermilk, Ghee

Other Things – Rock salt, Coriander, Cumin, jaggery, Mint, Asafoetida, ( Hing), Black pepper, Piper Longum, ( Pippali)

Water – Boiled warm water

Fruits to avoid in monsoon according to Ayurveda

Here is a list of foods that are not palatable with your digestive system during monsoon, even though they are healthy; it is advisable to avoid them:

Grains – Vari, raagi, Bajari ( Pearl millet), Maize, Barley.

Vegetables – Spinach, Bitter Gourd ( Karela), Chavlai, Cabbage, Dry Vegetables.

Legumes – Matki, Vaal, Vatana (Peas), Lentil ( Masur), Gram ( Chana)

Tubers – Potato, Shingada, Sabudana, kamalkanda, Arum, Carrot.

Fruits – Black Plum ( Jambul), Jackfruit, Cucumber, watermelon, Muskmelon.

Milk – Buffalo Milk, Piyush, Paneer.

Other things – Sweets, Fried Food, Shrikhand.

Water – Cold water

