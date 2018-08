Ayurveda blames stress, improper nutrition, weak absorption of nutrients and lifestyle errors for loss of virility and sexual disorders. These are major contributors to problems related to sexual health. It is no wonder that sexual health is becoming a major concern these days. Our unhealthy lifestyles are making us more prone to sexual disorders like erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation and others. Thankfully, Ayurveda has answers in the form of herbs and natural remedies for these sexual health problems. “But it is important to note that Ayurvedic herbs do not work in isolation. They have to be complemented with nutritious meals and a healthy lifestyle that ultimately contributes to the formation of Shukra Dhatu (reproductive fluids) and ojas (virility),” says Dr Partap Chauhan, Director, Jiva Ayurveda.

Here are some herbs for good sexual health in men and women

• Ashwagandha: This is a herb that helps rejuvenate the antioxidant enzymes of the body. It reduces the oxidative damages to the body and helps regulate the sex hormones. It also increases the blood circulation to the sex organs.

• Shatavari: This herb is considered a woman’s health tonic. It improves egg maturation and ovulation while soothing menopausal symptoms. It is a source of various minerals including zinc, manganese, cobalt, copper, potassium, calcium and magnesium.

• Gokshura: Commonly regarded as an aphrodisiac, Gokhsura has been found to affect hormone levels and increases the levels of luteinizing hormone which helps the reproductive system. It also improves stamina and performance in men.

• Shilajeet: Shilajeet is considered an excellent source of 85 minerals in ionic form. It has been shown to increase levels of testosterone and improve sperm count and motility.

These herbs are usually available with leading Ayurvedic practioners or shops in the form of capsules, powder or liquid extract. It is best to consult with an expert before you opt to try these.

