Padma Shri Awardee, Dr K K Aggarwal, President, HCFI and Vice President CMAAO, said, “Stroke or a Cerebro Vascular Accident (CVA) results from a sudden blood loss to the brain or bleeding within the brain resulting in the impairment of neurological function. Obesity, smoking, hypertension, alcohol consumption, diabetes and family history can be some of the factors leading to a stroke which have to be managed thoroughly. Irrespective of their age, stroke can hit anyone. Though, an effective treatment for stroke is evolving in the country, there is a largely neglected area which is ‘golden period’ of post-stroke rehabilitation.” Read: Cooling treatment: Treat your brain injuries and stroke with it

He added, “Anyone with a suspected stroke or ‘brain attack’ must be shifted to the hospital at the earliest and given a clot dissolving therapy. About 85% of strokes are ischemic in nature and the disabilities caused due to a stroke can be temporary or permanent, depending on how long the brain lacks blood flow and which part is affected.” Below, he lists out the symptoms and tips to manage stroke. Read: Stroke: 90% can be prevented with lifestyle modifications, says expert

Symptoms:

Sudden numbness or weakness, confusion, slurred speech, trouble in walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination; and severe headache with no known cause.

Follow these vital tips:

Control high blood pressure

Do moderate exercise 5 times a week

Eat a healthy balanced diet high in fruits and vegetables and low in sodium

Reduce your cholesterol

Maintain a healthy BMI or waist-to-hip ratio

Stop smoking and avoid second hand exposure

Reduce alcohol intake

·Get educated about stroke

