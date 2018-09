You may or may not be fond of drumming but here is something that you definitely should not miss, especially if you have a child suffering from autism. According to a recent study by the University of Chichester and University Centre Hartpury, drumming for an hour every day for a week can help your autistic child improve his or her ability to follow instructions and interact with peers, stated a recent media report. Not just that, the study conducted on autistic school children showed that drumming leads to remarkable enhancement in aptitude, rhythm and timing. The study was published in the International Journal of Developmental Difficulties.

Dr Marcus Smith, the lead researcher, reportedly said: “This is a unique and remarkable research project that has demonstrated the positive impact on a pupil’s health and well-being following rock drumming practice. Rock drumming as a potent intervention for individuals experiencing brain disorders, such as autism, is fascinating.”

The class teachers who were made to evaluate behavioural changes among autistic students during a ten-week drumming course have pointed out at several positive outcomes like wide improvement in movement control, better concentration and enhanced communication with friends and adults.

Dr Steve Draper, another researcher, reportedly said: “Drumming has a unique blend of physical activity, coordination and musicality, all of which are known to be beneficial to well-being. It has been amazing to watch the children thrive and develop to this challenge. Drumming has the potential to positively impact a wide range of people.”