Asthma is a chronic condition in which the airways of the lungs become inflamed and narrower. This makes it difficult for the patient to breathe and often leaves one gasping for air. The symptoms of asthma are whistling noise while breathing, shortness of breath, chest tightness and coughing. There can be several triggers or factors that can aggravate the symptoms of asthma. Common factors include dust, mites, pollen, smoke, pollution, weather changes, cold, cough and respiratory infections. A condition like asthma has no cure but can be managed well to avoid an asthma attack that could be fatal. Did you know, in India, one among every 10 people are suffering from asthma?

However, when it comes to managing the condition many people harbour a lot of myths. So, we got in touch with Dr Arvind Perathur, consultant, department of pulmonary medicine, School of Medicine, Kochi to dispel some myths and get the facts about asthma straight. Here are a few of them:

It can cause death: Asthma is often a chronic debilitating disease with a protracted course but is notorious to deteriorate quickly and cause sudden death especially in the young. This is a reason why doctors urge patients to avoid the trigger and get help (reach for the pump) when an attack strikes in. Constricted airways can make it difficult to breathe and lack of oxygen, as we all know it can be life-threatening.

The number of people suffering from the condition is only increasing: Asthma incidence has been increasing across the world in the last 2 decades with India accounting for 20 million cases i.e. 10 percent of the worldwide cases.

Non-smokers are also at risk of developing asthma: Genetic and environmental factors contribute to the development of asthma. Smokers who suffer from this condition are at greater risk of being subjected to a sudden attack or make the airways constricted further. However, people who don’t smoke are at equal risk as second-hand smoke worsens asthma in children. Here are few myths and facts about asthma that you need to know.

Asthma triggers are variable: These triggers include, respiratory infections and colds cigarette smoke allergic reactions to allergens such as pollen, mold, animal dander, feather, dust, food and cockroaches, indoor and outdoor air pollutants, including ozone and particle pollution, exposure to cold air or sudden temperature change, excitement/stress, exercise. Read to know which is the best inhaler for asthma.

Asthma presentation is variable: It can include the classic ‘wheezing’ or whistling sound occurring due to airway narrowing and mucous production.

It is not just a disease that occurs in childhood: Asthma is often thought to be a childhood disease with more than 50 percent cases growing out of it in early adulthood. Not only are we seeing more children having symptoms persisting into their adulthood, we are also seeing a fair amount of adult-onset asthma who need to be on chronic treatment.

It doesn’t go off on its own, it needs treatment: Asthma is a chronic inflammatory disease of the airways which needs chronic treatment. Two types of inhalers are available. The ‘Rescuer’ inhaler rescues by opening the airways. But the mainstay of treatment is the inhaled corticosteroids and they are called ‘Controllers’. These do not have the side effects of taking steroid tablets because the dose is very low it goes only to the lung with minimal distribution to the rest of the body. It is very important to take the inhaler with the correct technique. Here are five types of inhalers to choose from to deal with asthma.

If inhalers don’t work, there are other treatment options: Allergen testing and avoidance should be practised in all cases. Immunotherapy can be tried in resistant cases. These are very effective but costly injectable medications that modulate the immunity and need to be given bimonthly in a hospital setting. Novel treatment like bronchial thermoplasty is available in only a few centres across India. This uses radio frequency waves and decreases the thickness of the airway thereby helping improve the asthma symptoms.

It doesn’t make one disabled: With Asthma one can, for the most part, lead a normal fully active life. Even severe asthmatics don’t have to worry as long as they are compliant with their inhalers every day and take simple precautions to avoid triggers to prevent an attack.

