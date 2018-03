Watching your child struggling to breathe is terrifying. Asthma is one of the most common chronic diseases of childhood. 20 million people suffer from asthma in India; this is 10% of global burden of 200 million asthmatics worldwide. Over 3,500 people die from an asthmatic episode each year in India, so this condition is definitely not one to be taken lightly. To reduce the risk, children with asthma are more likely to be prescribed antibiotics. Prescribing antibiotics is not bad but an overdose can have a serious effect on the child’s health. Dr Rajendra P Setty of Paras Bliss Panchkula elaborates.

Overuse of antibiotics can lead to many health problems in future and can increase the risk of drug-resistant infection that could leave them at risk of infections that are difficult to treat. Asthma symptoms are being mistaken for respiratory tract infection. In some cases, the antibiotics are being given as a preventative measure. The overdose of antibiotics can risk too many health problems. It Increases the risk of antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections in our children and in society as a whole, and it destroys all of the beneficial bacteria in the body. The beneficial flora has many, many health-promoting effects in the digestive tract, not to mention in the mouth, vagina, and on the skin. They help us digest our food, manufacture vitamins and essential fatty acids, break down bacterial toxins, convert flavonoids into anti-tumour and anti-inflammatory compounds, keep harmful bacteria and yeast from proliferating and communicate extensively with the immune system, enhancing its function. Read: Could your child’s cough be a symptom of asthma?

Treatment of asthma

Asthma can be triggered by allergies, air pollution, respiratory infections, emotions, weather conditions and certain medications. Common symptoms include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath and chest tightness. Controlling the allergen exposure and lifestyle goes a long way in managing asthma in children. Here are some home remedies to fight and get relief from asthma. Here are some dos and don’ts to manage asthma better.

1. Diet — Sometimes when a child is coughing or wheezing you might want to restrict cold drinks and foods like ice-cream because the cold can cause a broncho-constriction, but when the child is not exhibiting any symptoms there is no need to restrict their dietary intake.

Be careful of obesity because when a child becomes obese it increases the chances of developing severe wheezing. Make sure that de-worming is routinely done. Ensure children get adequate sunlight exposure and/or is given appropriate Vitamin D supplements. Children’s haemoglobin levels should be normal – if the levels are low it will lead to less oxygen in the blood.

2. Sleep — Sleep is very important as it is linked to many other health problems. Make sure your child gets enough sleep to reduce the complications of asthma.

3. Exercise — children need to go out and get their exercise contrary to what many parents of asthmatic kids think. Encourage them to play outdoors as exercise is what develops lungs function and this is important for the overall health of the child.

