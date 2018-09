It is difficult to identify the symptoms of asthma in kids. Even for a medical professional, it takes a serious of tests, taking down medical history and careful examination to diagnose asthma in kids, especially for the ones who are below 5 years of age. It is tricky to diagnosis asthma in kids going by their symptoms. No two kids with asthma will have the same symptom. Moreover, the symptoms and severity of it can vary in the same kid from one episode to the other. However, as a parent, you could be vigilant about your kid’s symptoms to help your child get a proper diagnosis and treatment early to live a better quality of life with asthma. The possible signs and symptoms of asthma in children include:

Frequent coughing spells. This can happen during play, at night, or while laughing or crying. Sometimes this might take you by surprise.

A chronic cough. Sometimes this could be the only possible sign

Less energy during play. General fatigue and lethargy

Rapid breathing (intermittently)

A frequent complaint of chest tightness or hurting sensations

Wheezing – your child makes a whistling sound when breathing in or out

Shortness of breath, loss of breath which happens frequently due to little exertion

Tightened neck and chest muscles

Constant feelings of weakness or tiredness

Asthma manifests in people in different ways, these symptoms are just the common ones which can act as a cue. However, if you see your child experiencing any of these symptoms talk to your paediatrician. Your doctor will evaluate your child’s health and take into account other medical conditions that could complicate your child’s breathing. Since tests to confirm a diagnosis like asthma might not be accurate in kids below 5 years of age. Your doctor might want your child to be under the supervision and treat the little one symptomatically and systematically.