The mainstay of diagnostics in bone and joint disorders like arthritis is radiology e.g. X-ray, CT-scan, MRI and DEXA scan. However, in some cases, your doctor might also recommend laboratory tests that are used for screening or monitoring the progress of the disease. This is the reason, why sometimes, people with arthritis are advised to get a blood test. But remember that blood tests are done as aids to arrive at a diagnosis and are not definitive in diagnosing arthritis. Dr Avinash Phadke, President – Technology & Mentor (Clinical Pathology), SRL Diagnostics explains the commonly recommended blood tests for arthritis. Also read about understanding the tests that detect bone diseases.

1. Inflammation Tests: Knowing the degree of inflammation in the body can help your doctor to monitor the condition and also give an idea of how well the treatment is working. The common inflammatory tests recommended for people with arthritis include ESR and CRP.

ESR (Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate): ESR or sed rate is a test that indirectly measures the degree of inflammation present in the body. A non-specific marker of inflammation, the reading of ESR can be interfered by other factors like a person’s history and other lab tests.

ESR or sed rate is a test that indirectly measures the degree of inflammation present in the body. A non-specific marker of inflammation, the reading of ESR can be interfered by other factors like a person’s history and other lab tests. CRP (C-reactive protein): Compared to ESR, CRP levels act as a better indication of the level of inflammation. For example, people with rheumatoid arthritis have high CRP levels which suggest significant inflammation in the body.

2. Rheumatoid Factor Test: Rheumatoid factor (RF) is a protein made by your immune system. This protein attacks the healthy tissues in the body. It is mainly seen in people who suffer from autoimmune disease. Hence, if you are healthy, RF is not produced. Anf if your doctor has ordered a blood test to check the presence of RF, it means he suspects autoimmune disease like rheumatoid arthritis. Also read about how rheumatoid arthritis affects the foot and ankle.

3. Uric Acid Test: The test measures the blood level of uric acid, a byproduct of protein metabolism. High levels of uric acid in the body indicates gout, a type of inflammatory arthritis. This condition leads to inflammation and joint pain due to deposition of excess uric acid crystals in the joints and other tissues. Here’s more on causes for elevated uric acid levels.

