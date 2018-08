Risha Singh, 17, (name changed) used to feel bloated constantly and used to get abdominal pain. When her family took her to the doctor, he revealed that she was suffering from appendicitis. With medications, ample rest and diet modifications, she was able to get back on track. Though it is painful, it can be managed by embracing a healthy lifestyle.

The appendix is a small, finger-shaped organ which is situated where the small and large intestine join. The inflammation of the appendix can be called appendicitis. Obstruction in the appendix can be the cause of it. If faecal matter gets accumulated it can cause appendicitis and one can also get it due to worms, trauma and tumours. The symptoms of appendicitis can be a sudden abdominal pain, loss of appetite, constipation, bloating, diarrhoea, vomiting and nausea. Your doctor may prescribe you antibiotics and a laparoscopic surgery to get back on track. Follow your doctor’s advice. Along with medication, these natural treatments can also help. Just follow it right away!

Garlic: It has anti-inflammatory properties which can effectively tackle appendicitis. It can also help you to deal with inflammation. You can eat 2 raw garlic cloves. Don’t go overboard.

Fenugreek seeds: It can help you to prevent the accumulation of intestinal waste and excess mucus and can also reduce pain. Put some fenugreek seeds in water, boil it for 10 minutes. Strain and have the water. Or you can also include fenugreek seeds in your daily diet.

Lemon: It is loaded with vitamin c and can help you to aid digestion and relieve constipation.

• Furthermore, it can also strengthen your immunity and can help you to keep infections at bay.

Ginger: It contains anti-inflammatory properties and can reduce inflammation. You can drink ginger tea or include ginger in your diet.

Eat zinc-rich foods: Like pumpkin seeds, chickpeas and cocoa powder which can aid digestion.

Stay hydrated: You should consume as much water as you can. It can help you to ease your digestion process.

Opt or whole wheat: Whole wheat can be beneficial for your digestion.

Drink vegetable juice: Drinking cucumber, carrot and coriander can help you to tackle appendicitis. As these veggies are rich in vitamins and fibres and can enhance your immunity.

Turmeric: It is loaded with vitamins and minerals which can help you to boost your immunity. Furthermore, it also contains curcumin which is anti-inflammatory.

