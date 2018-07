Many of us suffer from different kinds of phobias like claustrophobia, aerophobia, aquaphobia and many more. But, do you know that there are people who suffer from arachnophobia? Yes! That is an extreme or irrational fear of spiders.

Phobia:

People of any age group may suffer phobia. It is a type of anxiety disorder wherein the individual can experience fear about a creature, situation, place or an object. The person will often shape his/ her life to what they consider as harmful. While facing the source of phobia the person will be distressed. Moreover, the person’s quality of life can get hampered and he may find it difficult to carry out his daily chores. Sometimes one may also suffer from panic attacks. Even if the person knows that his/ her phobia is irrational, he/she may find it difficult to control the fear.

These are the symptoms of phobias:

Anxiety

Nausea

Vomiting sensation

Breathlessness

Extreme fear

What is arachnophobia?

As per Tara Mehta, Clinical Psychologist at Fortis Hospital Mulund, arachnophobia is the fear of Spiders. It is the combination of the Greek words for “Spider” or “Arachno”, and “fear” “Phobos”. It’s an irrational fear that some people have, that can cause severe disruption to their lives and are a cause of severe Anxiety. It is particularly seen in women more than men.

Symptoms

Tara Mehta says, “Watch out for the symptoms listed below which can be a sign that a person may suffer from arachnophobia.”

The overwhelming fear of being bitten by a Spider

Panic attacks

Loss of breath and perspiration

Avoidance of places that may have spiders

Repeated checking to look for spiders

Increased heart rate and Blood Pressure

The person will be constantly worried

Sweating

Nausea

Troubled breathing

The triggers

“A traumatic incident of having been bitten or having witnessed a spider bite. Since many of us are scared of spiders because their venom can be life-threatening. So, this may stress out the individual and in turn, he may develop the fear of spiders,” explains Tara Mehta.

The treatment

Cognitive Behaviour Therapy can be given to the patient who suffers from arachnophobia. Speaking about Cognitive Behaviour Therapy, Tara Mehta says, “In this, we focus on identifying the incorrect belief patterns of the individual and substitute it with a positive balanced thought so that the person feels more in control. Other treatment modules are anxiety management techniques and medication.”

