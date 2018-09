Do you stay up late at night and tend to watch TV or use your cell phone as you can’t sleep? Is hitting the sack a chore for you? Are your sleepless nights making you feel anxious, fatigued and irritated? Do you feel low the next day as you couldn’t get a good night’s sleep? Do you sleep during daytime while at work? Is your sleep problem causing distress? Then, just be careful, it can wreak your health. Here, we tell you how lack of sleep can be problematic for you and give a tough time to your health. So, just set a good sleep routine which will help you to keep health issues at bay.

It can cause high blood sugar: Yes, you have heard it right! staying up late till night can be toxic. According to a study conducted in the year 2015, people with an evening-driven schedule suffered from high blood sugar. It can lead to temporary issues like a headache, mood swings and fatigued to cardiovascular or kidney diseases.

You can develop poor eating habits: Do you tend to stay up the whole night and study? Or do you sit and watch TV along with your favourite French fries? Yes, late-night binging can commonly be seen in many people. This can make you pile up those excess kilos which are annoying. According to a study, staying up late can make you eat more and you also end up eating fatty foods which are not beneficial for your health.

It is not good for your cardiovascular health: According to a study, shifting your sleep schedule can increase your risk of heart disease. So, just see to it that you don't stay up late and make sure that you sleep on time.

It can make you fall sick: Do you know that sleep can impact your immune system? You will become sicker if you are a night owl and if you don't allow your body to rest. Your immunity will surely go for a toss.

You may also suffer from depression: Scary right? A recent study observed that people who stay up late in the night can experience mood swings, anxiety and depression. Also, they may suffer from type 2 diabetes.

It can also affect your melatonin production: Your melatonin levels can significantly go down if you do not hit the sack early. According to the University of Maryland, a hormone called as melatonin can help in regulating the other hormones. Also, it can help you to maintain the body's circadian rhythm (that is your body clock). But, the production of melatonin drops hen it is light. This can also put you at the risk of various illness like panic disorder, sleep disturbances and so on.