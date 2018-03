A woman is at high risk of suffering from unwanted medical conditions if proper safety is not employed during sex. The health risks due to this include sexually transmitted infections including hepatitis, HIV and unwanted pregnancy. Apart from this, a woman undergoes physical trauma and deep psychological trauma resulting in diminished mental health. But if a woman suffers from HIV, then it becomes difficult to deal with the condition. Dr V. Sam Prasad, Country Program Director, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, India explains the role of women in battling HIV. Also read heartbreaking facts about women with HIV/ AIDS in India.

What is the role of women in battling HIV?

It is to be noted that in a patriarchal society like India where women have less or no control over their sexual and reproductive health rights it is very difficult for a woman to prevent herself from infections as well as access treatment. Women are more susceptible to HIV infection during each sexual encounter because of the biological nature of the process and the vulnerability of the reproductive tract tissues to the virus, especially in young women. The risks of acquiring HIV escalate in the presence of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs). STIs in women are less noticed and often go undiagnosed. The stigma of STIs in women also presents a barrier that discourages them from accessing adequate treatment.

Cultural, social and economic pressures make women more likely to contract HIV infection than men. Women are often less able to negotiate for safer sex due to factors such as their lower status, economic dependence and fear of violence. Women and girls tend to bear the main burden of caring for sick family members and often have less care and support when they themselves are infected. Women known to have HIV/AIDS are more likely to be rejected, expelled from the family home, denied treatment, care and basic human rights. Also read what is the difference between HIV and AIDS?

