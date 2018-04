Antibiotic resistance is a burning health issue that unfortunately has very little awareness among the common people. Antibiotic resistance as the name suggests is when our bodies become resistant to antibiotics. With constant use of antibiotics, the bacteria present in our body becomes so strong that antibiotics soon fail to be effective. This way people soon develop a resistance in them against the antibiotics. WHO has declared antibiotic resistance the biggest public threat currently. Indians, especially with a lack of awareness and proper healthcare facilities, are at the receiving end, more than ever. Given the fact our population is large and a high percentage of people are uneducated Indians need to be more aware about this health problem. According to the report by WHO on antibiotic resistance, “There is a lack of knowledge among medical practitioners as well as the public on the rational use of antibiotics. The health sector in India needs improved management of the health care delivery systems, both public and private, which will minimize conditions favourable for the development of drug resistance” (Read: Is antibiotic resistance preventable? Expert lays down ways you can help stop this menace)

According to, Dr Hemal Shah, who is a senior kidney and transplant physician, Head of Department Saifee Hospital, ‘Antibiotics resistance is widespread. It’s common and dangerous. The rate of resistance to antibiotics is faster than new antibiotic research and introduction into the market for clinical use. The human race can get wiped out through superbugs and multiple drug resistance.’

Yes! It has the strength to wipe out the human race if the problem is not addressed immediately. We asked Dr Hemal Shah about the causes of this menace and here is what the doctor has to say.