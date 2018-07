Working on the principles of chakras or energy channels, acupressure is an ancient technique, known to have a healing impact on a wide range of health conditions. Even the World Health organisation recognises the efficacy of acupressure as a therapy. Here is a list of ailments that can be cured by this traditional Chinese medicine.

Asthma: Blockage of lungs or the spleen meridian triggers asthma attacks. With acupressure techniques, the energy paths related to your lungs can be unblocked, which ensures relief. The point that you need to stimulate for the condition can be found on the base of the thumb. The elevated part in the fleshy area has to be pressed for 5 minutes. Apply pressure gently every day to alleviate respiratory tract infections including a cough, swollen throat and shallow breathing.

Back pain: This is one of the most common complaints among adults, especially professionals working in the corporate sector. Long hours of sitting, and poor gait, among other potential causes, can result in back pain. A drug-free way to cure this everyday problem is acupressure. It will help the tense muscles to relax. You need to put pressure on a point known as Sea of Energy. It is located at a distance of two fingers or 1½ inches below your navel.

Diabetes: It is an endocrine disorder that leads to high glucose levels in the blood. Diabetes is strongly associated with stress and cardiovascular diseases too. The pressure point that you need to stimulate for this condition is located on the inner side of your wrist in line with your little finger. Massage this point every day for 5 minutes to have a stress free heart which will control your diabetes automatically.

Headache and Migraine: In severe cases, they can have an uncontrollable effect on your social and work life. Mostly, they stem from stress. However, a migraine attack can also have its roots in other psychological conditions like depression and phobia. Acupressure, a proven way to treat a myriad of pains, works by releasing your happy hormones. Press the back of your jawbone, just below the ear for relief.

Menstrual Pain: You can beat this one hand down just by applying pressure. The point, located at the meeting point of your big toe and the foot is a crucial acupressure point to relieve period cramps. From the joint, move your finger two thumb-widths along your ankle bone, slide your finger just below it and apply mild pressure with your thumbs.

Hypertension: High blood pressure can be controlled by applying pressure on certain points of your body. Gall Bladder 20 is one significant point for the treatment of blood pressure. It is found at the back of your neck, in a depression on either side of the vertebra, right at the base of your skull. It can be activated by applying medium pressure steadily for a minute as you keep breathing deeply. Use your thumbs to put pressure.

Hypothyroidism: The insufficient production of the thyroid hormone is known as hypothyroidism. It leads to weight gain, fatigue, depression, and other worrying symptoms. This pressure technique restores hormonal balance by boosting the function of your master gland, the pituitary gland, and ensures a steady flow of Chi or energy to the thyroid gland. Yintag is a vital acupressure point for hypothyroidism. It is located between your eyebrows.

Kidney Dysfunction: Acupressure helps in the process of excretion, the main function of the kidney. You need to apply this therapy on the webbing between your big toe and the next toe. It will lead to the detoxification of the kidney and liver.

Infertility: The underlying causes behind your inability to conceive may not always be physiological. It can also be traced back to your lifestyle that may have affected your reproductive organs badly. Acupressure increases the blood circulation to those organs and increases your fertility. Press the point two inches below the belly button to stimulate the uterus and wait for the results. This point is known as Ren 4.

Image Source: Shutterstock