There are various ailments that are best treated with alternative medicine. The best part of this branch of medicine is that it comes without any side effect. Acupressure is a popular form of holistic and traditional Chinese medicine that runs on pressure principle. Simply put, the technique involves applying pressure on certain points of the body to cure ailments. You can practise this method on yourself too! However, a wrong move or technique and inappropriate time duration while applying pressure may have a negative impact on your ailment. Here are tips and suggestions that will help you be on top of the technique.

Apply pressure correctly

When you are stimulating the points use a deep, firm pressure. Initially, you might feel a bit of soreness or pain, but it should be a balance between pleasure and pain. When you will start feeling increasing or excruciating pain, decrease the pressure gradually. If it is too uncomfortable then stop it immediately.

Read: Acupressure points for healthy hair growth

Find the right spot

First, identify the correct spot and make sure to press on the right spot. You have to apply the pressure at the centre of the point. These acupressure points are very small, so they have to be accurate. If you don’t feel the effect, then try different spots. If you pull the skin when putting pressure on a particular point, then the angle of the pressure is incorrect. Look out for sore points as well and practise accordingly.

Use the ideal pressing aids

The acupressure therapy mostly uses the fingers to press, massage, rub, and stimulate the pressure points. However, other pressing aids can also be used such as knuckles, elbows, knees, legs, and feet. For applying pressure, the middle finger is the best. It is the longest and strongest among your fingers. You can also use the thumb. If you want to use any object, make sure you use something blunt to correctly manipulate a pressure point. A used pencil or an eraser can be good. Other objects you can use are a golf ball or an avocado pit. Fingernails can also be used for some pressure points.

Give time for acupressure

Your body will start responding if you press a point for only half a second. In the beginning, this is a good way to try to find the pressure points. To get the full effect of acupressure, press for at least 2-3 minutes. If your fingers get tired, slowly withdraw the pressure, breathe deeply and shake your hand. Then reapply the pressure.

To get the full benefit of the technique, you have to repeat the steps over and over again. You can apply acupressure as frequently as you want, to get relief from an ailment. It could be multiple times a day or even multiple times an hour. And if you don’t get the time to practise it every day then do it at least 2 to 3 times a week.

Read: Acupressure points for weight loss

Image Source: Shutterstock