The beginning of human civilisation was marked by our immense faith in the power of nature’s resources. It stemmed from the overpowering capacity of natural elements to help us survive. And heal too. Magnets are front liners among the countless other gifts of Mother Nature in terms of healing. So it’s no wonder that they have been used for therapeutic purposes for over 2000 years. Here is a lowdown on the whats and hows of magnet therapy.

THE SCIENCE BEHIND MAGNET THERAPY

The proponents of magnet therapy believe that human body is surrounded by magnetic energy fields. In fact, all your molecules have a small amount of magnetic energy in them. The thought behind magnet therapy is that certain health issues crop up when your magnetic fields are off- balance. But those conditions can be altered by manipulating those energy fields with magnets. Magnet therapy is generally used to treat various kinds of pains.

THE WAY MAGNET THERAPY WORKS

It functions by using two types of magnets: Static and electrically charged ones. Static magnets work through skin contact. You could wear them in the form of a bracelet, as a shoe insole and you could even sleep on a special mattress infused with magnets. Electrically charged magnets treat you with an electric pulse.

THERAPEUTIC EFFECTS

Various studies have found out surprising health impacts of magnets. Here are a few of them.

Pain Relief: The findings of a 2015 study published in the Journal of Europe PMC suggest that lower back pain can be treated by applying magnetic fields. Another earlier study also indicates that immediate application of an acute, localised static magnetic field of moderate strength on an inflammation injury significantly reduces swelling.

Memory Boosting: A 2016 study published in the Journal of Clinical Neurology revealed that patients diagnosed with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s showed remarkable improvement in body language and memory after being treated with repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS).

Anxiety Alleviation: If a certain region of your brain is stimulated magnetically, you will be able to shed off your anxiety. According to a 2015 study from the Würzburg University Hospital, fears and stress reaction can be positively controlled through magnetic stimulation of the frontal lobe of the brain.

IS IT SAFE?

Pregnant women are advised to avoid these therapies. People who have medical implants like a pacemaker should not use magnet therapy, because it could impact the function of the device. However, magnet therapy does not have any negative side effect or complications when it is combined with conventional medical treatment. But it’s always good to discuss with your doctor if you are thinking of combining two different treatment methods.

