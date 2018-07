Your knee happens to be the strongest joint of the body absorbing an astonishing amount of force each time you walk, run or do your favourite squat. According to researchers from the Harvard Medical School, your knees take in about 1½ times of your body weight when you walk. That force amplifies to 2 to 3 times of your body weight as you go up and down the stairs. So it’s no surprise that your knees take a beating as the years go by and knee pain becomes your everyday complaint. In severe cases, it can be a crippling experience too. Apart from maintaining a healthy weight, applying acupressure on specific points of the body is an effective way of keeping the pain at bay. Here are 7 acupressure points that you can stimulate to soothe your hurting knees.

Calf’s Nose Point

You will find this point on both the legs just below your knee cap, on the outer side. Move your fingers circularly on this spot for 3 to 5 minutes. Apply firm, yet gentle pressure. Massaging your Calf’s Nose Point regularly can be helpful for muscle stiffness and arthritis too.

Three Mile Point

This point is located just 2 inches below the knee cap and 1 cm away from the shinbone. Activate it by applying pressure with your index and middle finger for 5 minutes. This point can be stimulated separately or simultaneously on both the legs. This technique can strengthen your whole body.

Nourishing Valley Point

This point can be spotted at the back of the knee cap, on the inner edge of the knee crease. It is in the hollow between the tendons. Apply pressure here for 5 to 7 minutes by moving your fingers up and down. Repeat for 3 to 5 times every day for faster result. It will not only relieve knee pain but also work on abdominal pain and genital disorders.

Shady Side of Mountain Point

This point is located on the inner side of your legs, exactly on top of the shinbone, below the bulge. Press this point with your index and middle fingers for 8-10 minutes to get relief from knee swelling and cramps, water retention in this joint, and varicose veins. Release the pressure after every 2 minutes and repeat.

Sunny Side of Mountain Point

You can spot this point on the front side of the leg, just below the knee cap on the head of the shinbone. You can apply pressure with one finger or two fingers on this acupressure point for 3-4 minutes. Points on both the legs can be activated together or one by one. This exercise is helpful in relieving muscle tension.

Commanding Activity Point

Find this point at the back of your leg, on the outer edge of the knee crease when you bend it. Massage it gently for 10 minutes with your thumb or index finger to ease knee stiffness.

Commanding Middle Point

This point is located at the back of your leg in the middle of the knee crease, just behind your knee cap. Press the point mildly for 5 minutes on a regular basis to get rid of muscle stiffness in the knee.

Image Source: Shutterstock