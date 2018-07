We all know it: Using vegetable-based natural food dyes are much better than using those cheap chemical versions. Doctors and nutritionists also warn us against foods with additives, preservatives, chemicals and artificial dyes. They are, by no means, a healthy choice. However, that doesn’t mean that your plates should be devoid of colours. There are easy-to-follow natural ways to add hues to your foods. Use your veggies and let their rainbow of colours translate into your food. The additional perk: These kitchen companions pass on their nutritional values to the recipes.

A word of warning: Creating food dyes with vegetables will be a messy affair indeed, passing on the colour not only to the recipes but also to your utensils. Also, the colour may end up paler than expected when the dish is prepped with water. Here are the food colours that you can create with your veggies.

Black

You can use black cocoa powder, but it’s probably easier to buy charcoal powder. Activated charcoal powder has long been used as a medicinal aid for a digestive system and as a treatment for poisoning. It’s totally safe to eat and use it in recipes.

Yellow

To make yellow, you could also use ground turmeric or saffron. To prepare the yellow-coloured dye, blend the turmeric with a couple tablespoons of water, and then using cheesecloth, or something similar, squeeze out the juice and store it a bottle.

Pink

To make pink you can use beets, of course. Take out the juice of a beet or blend it in a blender with a couple tablespoons of water, and squeeze out the juice with a cheesecloth.

Green

For green, you can use parsley or cilantro. You can also use Kale. To prepare the green colour throw in a handful greenery in a blender and add one tablespoon of water. Squeeze out the juice with a cheesecloth.

Blue

Blue is the toughest colour to make even synthetically. To make the blue colour you can use blueberries. Put blueberries into the blender, add some water. Squeeze out the juice with a cheesecloth.

Image Source: Shutterstock