Yes, you suffer from heartburn at least once a week. It occurs when acid from your stomach flow back to your oesophagus or food pipe. The most common symptom is a burning sensation in your chest just behind the breastbone while other signs include bloating, dry cough, sore throat or lumps in the throat. The best way to fix this issue is avoiding the common triggers: spicy foods, smoking, sedentary lifestyle. However, there is another effective way of keeping this day-to-day issue under control: Acupressure. Here are the acupressure points that you need to activate to soothe away that burning sensation.

CV12

Also known as Central Venter, this point is located between the bottom of your breastbone and belly button. Stimulate CV12 point for 2 minutes at a stretch, on an empty stomach as you lie on your stomach. Breathe deeply.

Pericardium 6

This point, located two and a half finger widths below the inner side of your wrist crease, is also known as Inner Gate. Pericardium 6 can be activated by applying firm pressure for 1 minute while breathing deeply.

Conception Vessel 6

This acupressure point is widely used to treat digestive problems like constipation, abdominal pain, gas and bloating. The other name for this point is and it is located two finger widths below the navel. Press this point for 1 to 2 minutes by keeping your eyes closed.

B23 and B47

B23 points are located on both sides of the second lumbar vertebra on your lower back. B47 is placed laterally to B23. Stand straight and stimulate these points for 1 minute, apply pressure on these points with your fingertips and relax.

Stomach 36

It is one of the widely used acupressure points for the treatment of all types of gastrointestinal discomfort. This point is also known as Three Mile Point. It is situated below the kneecap, one finger width outside the shin bone. Stimulate it by massaging it for 30 seconds to 1 minute on both the legs.

Spleen 4

This point is also known as Grandfather Grandson point. Spleen 4 is on the inner side of the foot, three to four finger widths below the baseline of your big toe. Stimulate this point by applying firm pressure for about 1 to 2 minutes using the fingertips.

Image Source: Shutterstock