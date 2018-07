Are you a joyful and pleasant personality always wearing a smile? Do you often giggle and have a hearty laughter about simple things in life? Or, do you like sending and receiving emojis or smileys on chats? Then, there is great news for you on the World Emoji Day as you have almost got the trick of being healthy. Kudos to your habit of smiling as you are one step away from hypertension, stress and depression. In fact, the experts are now suggesting one and all to try out smile therapy to boost your mental and physical health.

The researchers have recently found that smiling during brief periods of stress aids in curbing the body’s stress response, regardless of whether the person feels happy or not. This implies even if you are not happy and do not feel like smiling, smile for the sake of destressing yourself.

‘Nothing you wear is more important than your smile’, Conie Stevens rightly and has now been proven by the researchers and experts working on smile therapy. Mark Stibich, a consultant at Columbia University has highlighted the magical power our smile has on our body and mind.

PERKS OF SMILE THERAPY

It makes you attractive, boosts your inner confidence: If you are not a fashion gig and want to stay away from heavy makeups and lipsticks, wearing a bright smile is enough to make yourself attractive. Studies show smile triggers automatic attraction, just the natural way. It also helps in shooting up your self-confidence level and you become smart without having to follow any tips or guidelines.

Smile helps you overcome mood swings: Mood swings are often scary, and it brings a whole lot of negative energy that can ruin your day. Smile even if you don’t feel like to. It will help uplift your mood and bring sunshine to your dull schedule. That will enhance your productivity and please your boss which will certainly end your day with relief.

Smile can make you the social bee: Smile is contagious and people around you will like to be in your company if you are the smile queen or king. Researchers have found that smiling can help you boost up your social networking and can make you socially more responsive. By the way, try out a sweet smile on your first date. You will certainly be able to impress your dating partner in the wink of an eye.

It relieves you from stress: Your face is the mirror of your mind and if you are stressed out, that directly shows up on your face. When you smile, it automatically relieves you from stress, makes you look better, lessens your tiredness and you will be less worn out as well.

It shoots up your body immunity: Smile helps you relax and can stimulate your body immunity to fight a range of infections.

It curbs your blood pressure: Smile can bring down your blood pressure and imagine the wonder it can do to control hypertension related ailments, from amping up your heart functions to reducing risk of stroke.

Smile releases natural pain relievers: Studies show that smile releases Endorphins and Serotonin which are natural pain relievers and triggers your nerves to a happy state of being.

Image Source: Shutterstock