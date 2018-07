The therapeutic effect of water is undeniable. It is a magic potion that has been used all across the globe for various centuries to address a variety of health complaints. Father Sebastian Kneipp, a 19th-century Bavarian monk, is often credited with the introduction of the modern-day hydrotherapy. His method of alternating hot and cold water is popular even today.

The theory behind water therapy

This branch of naturopathic medicine involves the use of water both internally and externally and at varying temperatures, to treat a wide range of diseases. The principles which this modality of treatment revolves around are:

Water has the ability to store and carry heat and energy.

It can dissolve minerals and salts. Water is present in various forms: Ice, liquid, or steam.

Ice is meant for cold compresses, a liquid is used for various types of baths like sauna and sitz bath while steam is applied during inhalation.

It can rev up blood flow.

Water has a soothing effect on the human mind and nervous system.

Workouts in water take the weight off painful joints thus reducing the pain sensation.

How many types of hydrotherapy are there?

It can be classified into two categories:

External hydrotherapy: When water or ice are applied to the external organs of your body, or you are immersed in water, it can be defined as external hydrotherapy. In most of these procedures, temperature-controlled water is used. Different temperatures have different effects on your muscles and tissues. Hot water relaxes muscles and is effective in the treatment of poor circulation, sore muscles, arthritis, and rheumatism cold water works by stimulating underlying muscles and blood flow to the skin.

Internal Hydrotherapy: This broadly refers to the procedures called colonic irrigation and enemas. Naturopathic doctors resort to both for cleansing the entire bowel and curing digestive issues. Steam baths also fall into this category.

Benefits of water therapy

This therapy is extremely beneficial for relieving or reducing chronic or sudden pain.

Water is known to aid in the elimination of toxic waste through detoxification.

Hydrotherapy is extremely effective in relaxing tight and tense muscle tissues.

It increases the efficiency of the organs involved in digestion and revs up metabolic rate.

Hydrotherapy improves our muscle function and skin tone by hydrating the body cells.

It improves blood circulation and amps up oxygen supply to various organs of the body, thus increasing their efficiency.

Water is a miraculous way to treat burns and frostbite, bring down fever and soothe sore muscles.

When you should avoid this therapy

Yes, one should avoid hydrotherapy if they are suffering from cardiovascular disease or high blood pressure, inflammation, fever, cancer, pregnancy, kidney disease, etc. These conditions are inappropriate for this form of naturopathic treatment.

Image Source: Shutterstock