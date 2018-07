Taut muscles, stressed nerves, stiff joints and a disturbed sleep cycle: You suffer it all, and quite regularly. Well, you are not alone. Unfortunately, these health complaints happen to be the everyday truths of most of our lives. But the good news is, there is a no-drug remedy for all these troubles. A session of Hot Stone Massage can relax your muscles and joints, soothe your nerves and ensure sound sleep. However, consult your physician before going for this therapy if you are pregnant, have undergone a recent surgery, are suffering from a heart ailment, diabetes, or skin injury.

This technique involves the use of basalt stones heated to 110 to 150 degree Fahrenheit. Basalt stones are used because they retain heat. A trained therapist will place these smooth rounded hot stones on your spine, palm, chest, feet and abdomen during the session. Read: 15 health benefits of oil massage

What You Can Expect

Your therapist will dip the stones in hot water and then ask you lie on your stomach. She will start the session with a few minutes of traditional Swedish massage with the heated stones on your bareback. The massage therapy may include long strokes, circular movements, vibration, tapping and kneading. After a while, the stones will be placed on your back and other energy channels of the body. Your therapist will use larger stones for big muscle groups and smaller ones for more complex areas. Once the stones cool down, they will be either taken away or used in various parts of the body to relax your muscles and improve blood circulation. Typically, a hot stone massage therapy lasts for 60 to 90 minutes.

How Does This Therapy Help?

Apart from helping you heal the regular pain and stress, Hot Stone Massage can also be used to regularise your metabolism, treat conditions like arthritis, neurological issues like fibromyalgia and carpal tunnel syndrome. It promotes your immune system improves blood circulation too. Read: How to give a great, relaxing head massage

Image Source: Shutterstock