Travelling is fun and if you are particularly a beach lover, you take an upper hand in keeping yourself away from several chronic conditions like cardiovascular ailments, arthritis, diabetes and depression. Feeling excited, right? Well, beach therapy has now become a trend in alternative medicine to prevent and reduce risks of chronic conditions, both physical and mental. According to experts, beach is the best natural anti-depressant, sedative, pain and stress buster. Beaching can also help in reducing your menstrual cramps. So, save your dates and book your tickets for an escape to the seaside soon. Isn’t it wonderful to go on a beach trip than fixing an appointment with a doctor in a dull clinic? Here are the benefits of beaching that you must know.

Beaching lets you enhance sunshine vitamin: Vitamin D is all our body needs for healthy bones and teeth. It not only regulates the absorption of calcium and phosphorous into the body but also fights infection and strengthens our body immunity system. Vitamin D deficiency leads to chronic conditions like skeletal diseases, metabolic disorders, cancer, cardiac conditions, cognitive disorders and even death. Beaching gives you ample of Vitamin D and protects your body from all these.

Barefooting is healing yourself alternatively and beach is the place: Barefooting brings out your body’s positive charge and restores it to its natural electrical state via direct touch of your body with the nature. It can prepare your body for self-detoxification and fighting pathogens. Considered to be one of the prominent alternative therapy, barefooting happens in abundance on a beach.

Beaches make you move: Moving your body and keeping it physically active have been the oldest mantra to fitness and beaches are always the perfect chance to do the same. Just go and gently move in the water, swim or snorkel or stroll across the beach. Walking pumps up your leg muscles that helps in lymph circulation. Not just aiding weight loss, it helps in kicking up metabolism as well.

Fresh sea air makes our bodies natural oxygen absorbent: Negatively charged sea air helps in neutralising free radicals and enhances our oxygen absorbing capacity. Waves crashing on the shore produce ozone creating high levels of oxygen in air that flushes out chronic infections and boosts up your energy. So go out and take a deep breath of fresh sea air.

Beaches are sources of thalassotherapy: Medical use of sea water is just wow. Imagine swimming in the mineral rich water and absorbing each of the benefits of these minerals through your skin. Magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium and iodide are believed to be absorbed by our skin that helps our body build its self-defense mechanism against an array of infections.

