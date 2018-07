Feeling low because of period cramps or indigestion? Well, these are health situations that you are not always prepared for. Popping a pill may seem to be the easiest solution but you may not always have it at hand. Moreover, medicines have their side effects too. Well, why not try something natural, sans those effects? Yes, we are talking about acupressure here. A branch of traditional Chinese medicine, this technique involves applying pressure on various points of the body to address health conditions. You can do acupressure on your own, anywhere and at any point in time.

According to the theory of traditional Chinese medicine, our body harbours invisible energy channels or natural pathways, termed as acupressure points, which get blocked at times causing various ailments. Acupressure is the process of restoring balance in these natural pathways by ensuring a steady flow of energy.

We tell you how to fix the top five everyday health complaints with the help of acupressure.

Pay Attention to Your Palm

A headache, pain in your neck or a sore throat, sinusitis and stiffness in the jaw are conditions that can impair your functionality and they are quite frequent in their occurrence. If you experience any of these, just rub the spot between your thumb and index finger gently. This spot is known as Large Intestine 4 (Joining the valley).

Mind Your Wrist

Bothered by nausea, dizziness, anxiety, or motion sickness? Simply touch the inner side of your wrist, about three finger widths down and apply pressure. This acupressure point, known as Pericardium 6, is also crucial for pregnant women experiencing morning sickness.

Focus on Your Knee

If you are troubled by fatigue, a compromised immunity, or poor digestion capacity, you need to press on the area that is four finger widths below your kneecap and one finger width towards the outside of your shinbone. This pressure point, known as Stomach 36, feels very tender when you touch it. It is a very crucial and commonly used acupoint that promotes vitality and generates immense energy when stimulated.

Tap Your Belly

Bloating, indigestion, reflux, intestinal gas and loss of appetite are common complaints of our body. For such niggling worries, gently rub the spot known as Ren 12, in the acupressure glossary. Ren 12 is located in the upper abdominal region just about a hand’s width above your belly button. Simply resting your hand upon the region will also help.

Look at Your Lower Leg

For those days of the month, when you experience cramps or back pain owing to the menstrual cycle, your go-to pressure point should be Spleen 8. This point is located on the back side of your lower leg just four finger widths below your knee joint. Make sure your put pressure gently.

Image Source: Shutterstock