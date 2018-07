Do you find a lot of strands in your hairbrush or in your pillow after waking up in the morning? While it is okay to lose some hair (the figure can hover between 50 to 100), if you lose more than the normal range then you should consult a doctor or opt for a home remedy. The major causes of hair fall include genetic predisposition (from either parent), hormonal imbalance, autoimmune diseases, stress, childbirth, terminal illness, etc.

Massaging acupressure points regularly triggers a smooth flow of blood to the scalp. This method also removes all the toxins and dead skin cells from the scalp, strengthening the hair follicles and helping in faster growth of new and stronger hair.

Here are some of the acupressure points that promote hair growth. Remember to breathe in a relaxed way as you practise acupressure. Maintaining a strict diet along with this practice is equally important. Include omega-3 rich foods in your diet such as salmon, walnuts, flaxseeds, etc.

Paihui Point (GV20)

This point is located in the middle of your scalp. To spot it, you need to draw an imaginary line from the bridge of your nose to the scalp. Stop when your finger reaches the midpoint between two ears. GV20 improves blood circulation to the head which promotes hair growth. So applying pressure on this point once daily with your finger will be beneficial. Follow it up with a gentle yet firm head massage with all your fingers.

GV12 and GV14

These two points are also situated on the head. GV12 is located on the third uppermost vertebra (T3) of the thoracic vertebral column. You can find GV 14 four finger widths below the baseline of your hair on the horizontal line between your two shoulders.

LI1

LI1 acupressure point is located at the outer corner of your index finger, just where the nail ends.

LU6, LU7, LU9

All these three acupressure points are located on the Lung Meridian which begins from the front of the shoulder and ends at the thumb.

LU6: This acupressure point is located on the inside of the forearm, 6.5 inches from the elbow crease (the inner side the elbow where the arm bends) towards the wrist and 9.1 inches from the wrist crease towards the shoulder. Apply firm yet gentle pressure on this point.

LU7: You can find this acupressure point one thumb-width away from the wrist crease towards the shoulder.

LU9: This acupressure point is located on the wrist crease (inner side of the wrist), in line with your thumb.

Image Source: Shutterstock