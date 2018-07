The trigger behind your niggling neck pain could be anything from a wrong sleeping posture and long sitting hours at work to a muscle that you tweaked at the gym. However, underlying health conditions like arthritis, meningitis or disc disorder can also be the culprit. A spasm in the neck is not only annoying, it sometimes comes with a severe headache and back pain too. However, it can be relieved with simple acupressure techniques. Here are 6 acupressure points that you should stimulate to get rid of neck pain.

Gates of Consciousness: You can find these acupressure points near the base of the skull in the hollow between the muscles of your neck. Applying firm pressure on the backside of your neck will help you to get rid of neck stiffness, pain, irritability, headaches, dizziness, etc.

Window of Heaven: This point is located on both sides of your neckline. You will be able to spot Window of Heaven three finger widths lateral to the sharp edge of your jaw bone.



Heavenly Pillar: Heavenly Pillar Points are situated two to three centimetres below the base of the skull. Applying pressure on this point regularly will also help you in reducing exhaustion, insomnia, heavy head, stress, etc.

Wind Mansion: This acupressure zone is known as face point as well. It can be found at the back of your neck, close to the base of the hairline. Apart from neck pain, the stimulation of this point cures pain in your eyes and ears, throat and shoulder issues.



Drilling Bamboo: These points are popularly known as face points. They are situated exactly on the bridge of the nose where the eyebrow ends meet. They can also heal sinusitis, headache, fever, etc.

