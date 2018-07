Hypertension or high blood pressure in India has emerged to be one of the most prominent health burdens with about 33% urban and 25% of the rural population being hypertensive, reveals the latest report by National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI). Besides having greater risks of stroke and cardiovascular anomalies, the other pain point that most hypertension patients suffer from is the adverse effect of drugs they use to combat high pressure. Excessive dosage of these drugs may cause renal failure, hit your nervous system really bad and also affect your sex life. This is where alternative medicine like acupressure therapy, a Chinese healing art, comes to your rescue.

All you need to know are the few points across your body which, when pressed, can bring down your shooting blood pressure. Why go for high dose drugs and bother your health when you can do away with hypertension through this simple, alternative technique? Let’s learn about the top acupressure points that every hypertension patient should know to control their condition.

Liver 3 or LV3

Feet is one of the most important body part, not just because of its aid in human mobility but also for housing an array of pressure points which when kneaded, can bring about a better state of health. You will find Liver 3 or LV3 point in your feet, right between the big toe and second toe. When you put pressure on this point for a minute, it immediately relieves you and helps your body take action against high blood pressure.

Large Intestine 4 or LI 4

This point is right on the natural curve between your thumb and the index finger and can be easily reached. You can use the thumb of your other hand for pressing or beating this point and get relief from high blood pressure along with treating chronic pain and enhancing body immunity.

Pericardium 6 or PC 6

You can find this point on your inner forearm which is also known as the ‘Inner Gate’. To reach the correct point, you need to cover around three finger widths from the wrist and touch exactly the middle. This point enables the heart to stabilise blood pressure by balancing the circulatory system. It is also helpful in treating nausea, headaches and motion sickness.

Gallbladder 20 or GB 20

Also known as the ‘Wind Pool’, GB 20 consists of two points on your back neck. These two points fall on both sides of the vertebra just under the skull base. Stimulating these points not only provide relief from high blood pressure but also cures tension in the neck, fevers and eye related issues. All you need to do is put medium force for a minute on these points at a time. While doing so with your thumbs, you should not move your arms.

Governing Vessel 20 or GV 20

Located on the top of your head, this pressure point is also called Hundred Convergences’. If you try and imagine a line cutting through your head from one ear to another, this point will be right in the middle of that line. You can knead or provide pressure to this point to curb blood pressure, manage dizziness and de-stress.

So now you know the tricks of using simple pressure or massaging and getting rid of high blood pressure instead of taking in high dose drugs that increases the possibility of other organs getting affected.

