Though this therapy seems to be a new fad, the history of colour therapy dates back to 1550 BC. Egyptians are said to have used it for curing various ailments. The reference of this therapy has been found in Chinese scriptures too!

According to colour therapists, the seven colours of the spectrum relate to the seven main energy centres of your body. Depending on your mood and health, a specific colour is used to treat your condition. The science of colour therapy has evolved through the centuries. One prominent proponent of this technique is Edwin Babbitt. He was the first to point out that red is a blood stimulant, orange and yellow are nerve stimulants, and blue possesses anti-inflammatory effects.

This technique, mostly used for boosting mood and relaxing the mind, is administered in various ways: Through coloured beams or lights, coloured clothes, coloured liquids in bottles, and the likes.

Colour Psychology

Colours are known to leave a deep impact on our mood. The impact is mostly influenced by our past association with a specific hue. The other important factor is how our brain processes it. Here is a mood guide to different colours.

Red: Increases aggressiveness, energy, movement, confidence, stimulation, intensity.

Yellow: Encourages happiness, vitality, improved mood, optimism, laughter.

White: Inspires sterility, cleanliness, purity, innocence.

Pink: It is the colour of calmness, appetite reduction, sweetness, love and romance.

Green: Boosts openness, peace, prosperity, tranquillity

Black: Increases strength, toughness, power, anger, authority, intelligence

Blue: Symbolic of openness, space, contemplation, focus, serenity.

Orange: Gives us energy, ambition, activity, social skills.

Brown: Responsible for reliability and stability.

Purple: Inspires intuition, creativity, luxury, spiritual wisdom, mystery.

Colour Therapy For Self-healing

This is how you can incorporate this therapy into your daily life.

TO REMEMBER SOMETHING: Try to incorporate a yellow colour in your life, it may improve memory.

TO REFRAIN FROM EATING TOO MUCH: If you’re watching your weight, red or blue coloured wall in your dining room is good, as it would restrict you from overeating. Avoid yellow colour for your dining room.

TO FEEL ENERGETIC AND HAPPY: Combine orange and yellow in your wardrobe. These colours will help you to lift your mood.

TO BE CALM: Try a combination of pastel green and blue colours. These work well in rooms where you want to relax after a stressful day at work.

TO BE ROMANTIC: Pink is the colour of romance and also tends to be calming and soothing.

TO FOCUS: Blue is the colour. it not only calms and stimulates creativity, but it can encourage focus.

Image Source: Shutterstock