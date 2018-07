Muddled thoughts, forgetfulness and lack of focus and concentration are various states of mind that all of us experience quite frequently in our overburdened lives. According to traditional Chinese medicine, all these are triggered by a loss of harmony in our minds. But thankfully, this oriental medicine has a miraculous solution for brain fog: Acupressure. Here are 8 ways this pressure mechanism can sharpen your mind and enhance your cerebral capacities. All you need to do is identify the right pressure spots and activate them.

ONE HUNDRED MEETING POINT

Find The Point: It’s on the crown of the head in between the cranial bones. Go along the line from the back of both ears to the top of the head and stop where there is a slight hollow towards the back of the top of the head.

What It Does: Stimulating this point increases clarity and awareness and works on your ability to focus. It refreshes you thinking process while offering other benefits like relieving headache.

BIGGER RUSHING

Find The Point: It lies in the valley between the big toe and the second toe.

What It Does: Pressing for 2 minutes on this point thrice every day will be great for taking away mental fatigue. It will improve the performance of your sluggish brain while activating brain areas responsible for major decision-making.

THIRD EYEPOINT

Find The Point: It is located between the brows where the bridge of your nose meets your forehead.

What It Does: As you rub this area gently for 2 to 3 minutes, will sharpen your mind by boosting your memory. This is especially good for the times when you feel detached from the self.

HEAVENLY PILLAR

Find The Point: This pressure point is situated one and a half inch below the skull base and a half inch away from the spine on both sides.

What It Does: If you massage this point for 7-8 minutes in a circular motion, the blood circulation to your brain increases, effectively lowering your stress levels. The heaviness in your head goes away and your neck muscles are relaxed. All these work together to enhance your memory and concentration.

SUN POINT

Find The Point: This acupoint is located at the depression of the temples, one and a half inches away from the eyebrows.

What It Does: It is a quick remedy from a burnout. When you feel overwhelmed or your thoughts are muddled, practise this technique for 2 minutes thrice every day.

THREE MILE POINT

Find The Point: It is four finger-widths below the kneecap, one finger width lateral to the shin bone, just below the edge of your knee. At the right spot, a muscle should flex as you move your foot up and down.

What It Does: Rubbing this point for 5 minutes with your middle and index fingers for 5 minutes will work wonders for your motivation. It will increase your strength of mind, filling you up with positivity. Acupressure in this area will also relieve your knee pain.

MIDDLE OF A PERSON

Find The Point: Touch the area between the upper lip and the nose with your finger. This is the middle of a person. Two-thirds of the way up from your upper lip to your nose you’ll find the Middle of a Person Point.

What It Does: Activating this zone with acupressure for 2 minutes every day will help in flexing your brain muscles and prevent memory loss.

SEA OF TRANQUILITY

Find The Point: It positioned three finger-widths up from the centre of your breastbone. You’ll experience a slight indentation when you press here.

What It Does: Stimulating this point will make sure that cognitive balance is restored. It relieves anxiety, enhances your concentration and reduces depression levels.

