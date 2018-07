You might have just accepted that you have to put up with your menstrual cramps every month—the way you do with your period. But there is good news: You can beat those cramps easily and without painkillers or muscle relaxants. Acupressure is your way to go, says a study. A new research published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, reveals that acupressure can reduce the menstrual pain effectively. This therapy, derived from traditional Chinese medicine, involves putting pressure or applying massage to a specific point of the body to get relief from certain kinds of pain.

The researchers of the study gave instructions to a total of 221 participants about how to administer self-acupressure shortly before and during menstruation. The instruction was app-based. The app had the ability to provide visual descriptions of the pressure points and the users only needed to target those points in order to achieve the desired effect. It helped all the users to apply simple self-acupressure techniques to three different acupressure points. Named as ‘Luna’, the app can also send regular reminders to the users. It has recently been updated and optimised for iOS users too.

Study author Dr. Daniel Pach of the Institute of Social Medicine, Epidemiology and Health Economics said, “We were surprised to see that, after six months, two-thirds of participants continued to use self-acupressure. So far, research into the clinical effectiveness of apps has been limited, and only a few have been tested using randomized controlled trials.”

He also added, “We were able to show that apps can be evaluated in a clinical trial setting. However, despite our experience with conventional clinical trials, there was a lot for us to learn — something we found both exciting and eye-opening.”

Here we have mentioned three best acupressure points to get rid of menstrual pain:

Bigger rushing point

This point is located on the top of your foot, between your big toe and the second toe. Identify and locate the web of skin between these two toes and put your index finger between the bones. Press on the spot using light pressure and once you start feeling comfortable, increase your pressure. Try to do it on both of your feet at the same time. Release, relax and repeat.

Returning point

This point helps to return the menstrual cycle to a normal rhythm and relieve cramps. It is located two thumb widths to either side of your abdomen. Put your fingers at the pubic area above your genitals and lightly press until you feel your pubic bone, move your fingers one thumb-width above it. Press at the points two thumb widths away on either side.

Grandfather grandson point

This point is one of the most important points to relieve menstrual pain. The point is located at the meeting point of your big toe and the foot. From the joint, move your finger two thumb widths along the bone towards your ankle. Just below the bone, slide your finger and apply mild pressure with your thumbs.

Image Source: Shutterstock