Music does wonders to our mood, touching upon the most intricate emotions that we possess. Several years of extensive scientific research has acknowledged the therapeutic effects of those lilting tunes, stating that they have a crucial impact on our brain. Music is also known to regulate some of our physiological functions and synchronise motor skills. So it’s no wonder that music therapy is used as a weapon against many of our psychological and health conditions at the naturopath’s clinic. It is used to improve pain, relieve anxiety, lower blood pressure, ease depression and enhance concentration.

What should you expect from your music therapist?

Music therapy will involve a detailed one-to-one discussion with your therapist about your condition, symptoms and causes. After the evaluation of the physiological condition, the therapist will assess your emotional well-being, communication and cognitive skills through your response to music. Using this information, an appropriate treatment modality will be designed, which will possibly include playing music, listening to music, analysing lyrics, composing tunes, improvising, etc. During your regular sessions, your therapist may actively participate in these activities or simply guide you. You may also be asked to talk about the images or feelings that are inspired by a certain music. The choice will depend on your taste and preference, memories, familiarity, etc.

Music as a medicine

We have pored over research to guide you on how you can use your favourite songs or tunes to stave off certain conditions.

Depression

In an 8-week study by Stanford University School of Medicine, participants aged between 61 to 86 experienced a mood lift and drop in depression levels when they listened to familiar music chosen by them, alongside practising various stress-reduction techniques. The control group, on the other hand, witnessed no such improvement. Move and breathe with the music. Let your movements be light, gentle and flowing. With each new line, figure out a new way to move.

Tunes That Work: Upbeat, energetic, rhythmic

Sleep deprivation

It has been found by the University of Louisville School of Nursing that classical and New Age music helped people with sleep issues snooze for longer and doze off more quickly after a bout of midnight awakening. Stay away from gadgets after dinner. Play soft and quiet tunes while lying on the bed quietly and taking deep breaths.

Tunes That Work: Quiet, melodious pieces with a slow beat

Stress

Many studies have proved that melodies can soothe your stressed nerves and have a positive impact on your blood pressure and heart too. Sit or lie down in a comfortable corner of your house. As you listen to the music of your choice, start contracting and relaxing your leg muscles.

Tunes That Work: Songs with engaging lyrics that will help you distract from your worries

Pain

People who listened to their favourite music while awake during a surgical procedure needed lesser quantities of sedative and pain medications than those who didn’t hear music, found an experiment from Yale University School of Medicine. Melodies efficiently relieve short-term pain and long-term discomforts associated with chronic health issues. They also make your painkillers more effective. Focus deeply and pay your full attention as you listen to the music.

Tunes That Work: Flowing, gentle music

Image Source: Shutterstock