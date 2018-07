Self-care becomes all the more important during the nine months of gestation, thanks to those niggling pregnancy worries–morning sickness, swollen feet, lower back pain–and what not! Aromatherapy could be an easy and effective way to ease these issues. And the best part is, you can prep your own oils at home. However, you should be very cautious while using essential oils during pregnancy. It’s best to consult your gynaecologist and an aromatherapist in advance. Experts advise not to use them during the first trimester. But in the second and third trimesters also, do not use certain essential oils: Basil, cedarwood, clary sage, cypress, fennel, geranium, jasmine, lemongrass, marjoram, peppermint, rosemary, rosewood, sage and the thyme-based ones.

Here, we take you through the recipes of essential oils that you can use during the second and third trimesters to tackle some of the most prominent pregnancy problems:

Nausea

Put three drops of grapefruit essential oil into a saucer with water and keep it on your bedside table. It helps to reduce nausea or morning sickness when you wake up to these scents.

Swollen Feet

For a relaxing foot massage add two to three drops of mandarin oil to half a tablespoon sweet almond or calendula oil and gently massage your aching feet with it.

Stretch Marks

Make your own aromatherapy belly oil by adding five drops of mandarin or lavender essential oil to a tablespoon (15ml) of sweet almond, jojoba or calendula oil. Gently rub it on your belly, thighs and lower back.

Insomnia

Try using chamomile, lavender, frankincense or mandarin essential oil. Place two drops of lavender essential oil on your hand and rub it onto your pillowcase. The soothing aroma lulls you to sleep peacefully.

Lower Back Pain

Pour a drop or two of ylang-ylang in lukewarm water and take a bath. It will relax your muscles and relieve pain. Another option could be rubbing a mixture of geranium and carrier oil on your aching joints. Epsom Salts are especially good for taking your pain away and keeping inflammation in control. When mixed with pain-relieving essential oils, they become a powerful solution.

Stressed Nerves

Mix 5-6 drops of neroli oil to two teaspoons of fenugreek carrier oil pink Himalayan salt. With its floral aroma, neroli calms your nerves with ease. Another alternative: Blend 4 to 6 drops of bergamot and 3 to 5 drops of grapefruit with 2 to 4 drops of lemon and 1 drop of geranium essential oil. Use this in your diffuser to reach a happy space.

