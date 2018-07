Naturopathy is a technique of health care which promotes the body’s self-healing mechanism. It uses natural resources such as air, fire, water, earth and ether or vacuum for healing. Following the principles of these therapies, the naturopath develops treatment plans and offers natural medicines for achieving your long-term health goals. Naturopathy is considered to be one of the oldest systems among all the prevailing healing sciences. You can also find most of its principles and concepts in ancient literature. Read: Go barefoot on cobblestones for a better health

In naturopathy, there are five major therapies and three minor therapies. While the minor therapies include diet planning, fasting, lifestyle, meditation, the five major therapies are:

Ether or Vaccum Therapy: This includes healthy lifestyle, rest and relaxation, fasting, sound sleep, etc.

Air Therapy: It is constituted of yoga poses, morning walks, exercise, massage, etc.

Water Therapy: This comprises of drinking water in the morning on an empty stomach, sitz bath, shower bath, spinal bath, etc.

Fire Therapy: It includes colour therapy, sunbath, steam bath, sun rays therapy and so on.

Earth Therapy: This therapy offers mud bath, eating sand, walking barefoot on the earth, etc.

Principles of Naturopathy

Let nature heal you: Given the right condition and advice, the body can heal itself. There is a ‘Vital Force’ which is stimulated to promote health.

Treat the cause: Rather than eliminating (suppressing) symptoms, it identifies the underlying cause of illness.

Your doctor is your teacher: Educates his patients by offering a better understanding of health, how to maintain it and how to avoid getting sick. This way the patient can take responsibility for his own well-being.

Treat the person as a whole: By taking into account physical, mental, genetic, environmental, social, and other factors of an individual, it recognises a patient’s unique traits.

Prevention is key: Naturopathy believes in uprooting the possibility of a health condition, rather than treating it externally.

Benefits of Naturopathy

It has no side effects and is cost-effective.

Cures the disease from its base and relieves the patient from the discomfort.

It compels the patient to take an active interest in his own health.

Helps to maintain a soothing and constructive diet.

Magnet Therapy offers pain relief.

Air therapy has a soothing and tonic effect upon the millions of nerve endings of the body.

Hydrotherapy helps to eliminate out undigested food and other waste products.

Fasting gives rest to the digestive system of the body.

Mud bath improves the skin condition and lends a cooling effect to the body.

Image Source: Shutterstock