Acupressure, derived from traditional Chinese medicine, helps to cure several ailments and the effects of certain treatments. This has been supported by a new study published in JAMA Oncology. It says that acupressure can reduce fatigue in breast cancer survivors. The most common long-term effect of breast cancer treatment is ‘fatigue’. After the treatment of breast cancer, most women experience fatigue up to 10 years. Study author Suzanna Zick, associate research professor of family medicine at the University of Michigan says, “Fatigue is an underappreciated symptom across a lot of chronic diseases, especially cancer. It has a significant impact on quality of life. Acupressure is easy to learn and patients can do it themselves.” The new study has found that over six weeks acupressure can reduce fatigue by 27 per cent to 34 per cent in women who have undergone breast cancer treatment.

Researchers tested two types of acupressure: Relaxing acupressure which is traditionally used to treat insomnia, and stimulating acupressure, which is used to increase energy. The techniques are very different from each other, in terms of the acupressure points they involve. At the end of the research, both the acupressure treatments showed notable improvements in fatigue and overall quality of life. But only relaxing acupressure improved sleep quality.

Suzana Zick also said, “Given the brief training required to learn acupressure, this intervention could be a low-cost option for treating fatigue.”

To teach acupressure, the researchers are developing a mobile application. They will also investigate whether or not acupressure is effective for patients undergoing treatments for any other condition and how this technique impacts fatigue.

Here, we have mentioned a few acupressure points for relieving Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. Massaging them gently will help. However, one has to consult a doctor before opting for this method. While applying acupressure, you should not stimulate all of these points at one go. You can press and massage one or two of them whenever you feel tired.

Third Eye Point

Location: Between the eyebrows where the bridge of the nose joins the forehead.

Other Benefits: Helps to reduce irritability, confusion, and headache.

Letting Go

Location: On the outer part of the chest, four finger widths up from the armpit crease and one finger width inward.

Other Benefits: Relieves difficult breathing, chest tension and congestion, emotional repression, coughing, and asthma.

Sea of Energy

Location: Three finger widths below the belly button.

Other Benefits: Relieves general weakness, dizziness.

Three Mile Point

Location: Four finger widths below the kneecap, one finger width on the outside of the shinbone. If you are in the correct spot, a muscle should flex as you move your foot up and down.

Other Benefits: Strengthens and tones the muscles throughout your body.

Bigger Rushing

Location: On the top of the foot, in the valley between the big toe and the second toe.

Other Benefits: Relieves fainting, headaches, nausea, and irritability.

