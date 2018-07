Malaria is actually a parasitic infection, caused by the bite of an Anopheles mosquito. The mosquito transfers the parasite from one infected human to another. These parasites infect the red blood cells by entering the bloodstream. The common symptoms of malaria include a headache, fever, chills, anaemia, pale stools, vomiting and nausea. And in severe cases, coma. However there is no specific diet for malaria patients, but it always advisable to have adequate nutrition.

According to the World Malaria Report 2017 by World Health Organisation (WHO, India had an estimated 1.31 million malaria cases and 23,990 deaths in India, where more than half of the population (698 million) is at risk of infection. But a new drug called Krintafel (tafenoquine) got the US Food and Drug Administration nod to treat P. vivax malaria.

Dr Anupkumar R Anvikar from the National Institute of Malaria Research in American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene said, “The hypnozoite reservoir after primary infection maintains transmission potential and enables reestablishment of the parasite in areas in which it was thought eradicated.” He also added, “Having Krintafel available in India could make a huge difference.” Basically, the main moto behind the new drug is to stop P. vivax transmission in India to meet its target of eradicating malaria by 2030.

The new drug for malaria ‘Krintafel’ has been developed by GSK in collaboration with the not-for-profit drug research partnership, Medicines for Malaria Venture, with funding from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Diet recommendations for patients suffering from Malaria :

Intake of protein-rich foods such as milk, curd, lassi, buttermilk, fish (stew), chicken (soup or stew), egg, etc.

Have foods rich in Vitamin A and Vitamin C rich foods such as papaya, carrots, beetroots, fruits especially citrus fruits which are very useful to boost immunity. Fluid intake is must compensate for the fluid losses from the body. A recommended daily fluid intake is 3 to 3.5 litres. So try to consume fluids which gives you an instant energy boost such as coconut water, electoral water, sugarcane juice, glucose water, etc.

Foods to avoid:

Avoid fat-rich foods. High fibre foods such as green leafy vegetables, whole grain cereals and thick skin fruits, etc. Fried foods, processed foods, junk foods, oily and spicy foods, pickle, etc. And intake of tea, coffee, alcohol, cocoa and other caffeinated beverages.

Foods to have after the treatment of Malaria

Try to follow a light diet which consists of vegetables, poultry and fish because it provides the necessary protein for the body to repair itself. Include plenty of iron-rich foods, green vegetables and rice. Whole attention should be given to provide as much variety as possible because during recovery a malaria patient tends to lose appetite.

