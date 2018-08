Talks regarding sanitary pads are generally considered taboo. Despite menstruation being an experience lived by as many as 355 million girls and women in India, approximately only 18% of them currently use sanitary napkins with approximately 82% of women often reverting to unhygienic and unsafe alternatives such as old cloths, rags, hay and even ash.

The reasons behind this staggering statistic include decades of archaic attitudes and stigma surrounding menstruation, the lack of choice and accessibility for safe and affordable sanitary products and the limited awareness of the importance of proper menstrual hygiene management; even amongst the 18%, some are still unaware of maintaining proper genital hygiene and the correct usage of the product, often overusing sanitary napkins.

However, with the release of films like Padman and various stars taking it to another level of discussion, we now try to talk about pads and menstruation openly. One such campaign #SurakshaBandhan, which was supported by Indian megastar Akshay Kumar and acclaimed actress Shabana Azmi has garnered over 4 million combined impressions and 2 million engagements in less than a week.

Unveiled on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the video campaign encourages brothers to give their sisters the gift of hygiene and dignity concerning their menstrual health. Using the hashtag #SurakshaBandhan, the film has appealed to boys and men to think about giving their sisters a present that matters more than monetary or physical gratification with a Niine Sanitary Napkin.

With a mission to provide wide access to a high quality, appropriately priced sanitary product to menstruating girls and women across rural and urban India, including in hard to reach areas and communities such as tribal the campaign is an instant hit.

The video campaign released is the latest initiative by the Niine Movement, an ambitious five-year plan aimed at raising awareness on the importance of menstrual hygiene and tackling the taboos associated with menstruation.

Amar Tulsiyan, Founder of the Niine Movement said, “With every view and every click of the campaign, Niine is making great progress in reaching out and educating more men about the sensitivities, and encouraging them to support menstrual hygiene. Through the campaign, we wish to enlighten every man in the country, and show each of them how important menstrual hygiene is for their loved ones. We need to bridge the gap and encourage both men and women to not just talk about menstrual hygiene but also encourage women to use sanitary napkins.”