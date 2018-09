Most of us prefer to pop an antacid pill to curb acidity or its symptoms and get instant relief. While that seems to be a harmless act but too many antacids is not a good idea. If acidity is a common problem you have to face on a regular basis it is better to try some natural, effective remedy that can give you results and is devoid of side-effects. One such remedy many people swear by is drinking a glass of cold milk which you experience acidity and it most cases it works instantly.

How this remedy works

While most conventional doctors might not propose this remedy, some naturopaths and holistic healing practitioners who also believe in the power of milk say that cold milk neutralises any kind of acid formation in the stomach and prevents acid reflux. It also helps to control GERD and gives relief from the burning sensation you feel due to acidity. While milk is considered an excellent remedy to combat acidity the fat in the milk can play spoilsport. While drinking a glass of cold milk can give you immediate results, the fat in the milk can aggravate the condition by stimulating the cells in the stomach to produce more acid. So if you want to try this remedy try drinking fat-free milk which would be more effective than whole milk.

Milk is rich in calcium and protein, which after metabolism breaks down to neutralise the acid in the stomach and absorbs excess acid to reduce GERD. When we eat our food it reaches the stomach and the digestive juices secreted help in breaking down the foods for nutrient absorption. These digestive juices are acidic in nature. The food is supposed to stay in the stomach without going back to the throat or mouth and gets mixed with the digestive juices. But in some cases, the food can come back to the throat if the sphincter in your stomach opens due to excess acid. This is when drinking a glass of cold milk can help.

However, if you are lactose intolerant don’t try this remedy as it can make your acidity worse and lead to other problems like nausea, vomiting and even diarrhoea.