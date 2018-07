Have you heard of tennis elbow or golfer’s elbow or pitcher’s shoulder or swimmer’s shoulder or jumper’s knee? Let’s not confuse them with sports, although most of them bear a sports related prefix. These are different forms of tendinitis – an inflammation or irritation of tendons, the fibrous cords attaching our muscles to bones. Not just those who are into the world of sports, but several others are affected by these forms of tendinitis. In case you are experiencing a dull ache, specifically while moving the affected limb or joint, tenderness of the troubled area and mild swelling, try out these home remedies before knocking your doctor. Tendinitis is a condition that mostly demands self-care and you can get away with your pain easily. Here are the top home remedies for tendinitis cure.

Ice Pack will reduce spasms: The simplest and safest mode of self-healing, ice pack is a saviour to all suffering from tendinitis. When you apply ice to affected muscles, it quickly brings down the tensions in muscles and the spasms in the area, reducing the amount of swelling along with muscular and joint pain. In case you don’t have ice, try it out with a cold spoon or a pack of frozen veggies.

Heat can beat your pain: Apply heat to the affected muscles or joints through a hot water bottle or a heating pad for 20 minutes. It will enhance blood circulation in the area, dilating underlying capillaries, smoothening the blood flow along with slightly raising the temperature of that region. All these provide a relief from the pain and release tension of tendons.

Olive oil massage pushes blood flow: Massaging olive oil to the affected area can give you instant relief from tendonitis pain. Massaging plays an active role in stimulating blood flow in and around the injured muscles and relieves pain, aches and muscle spasms. On top of that, slightly warm olive oil doubles the benefits of the massage due to its healing properties. Do it twice a day for 15 minutes and see the magic yourself.

Epsom salt as a healer: The magnesium sulfate content in epsom salt when gets absorbed through the skin provides magnesium to the body. This helps in aiding the healing process of damaged connective tissue and muscles. Put some of this salt in warm water and either soak or sponge the hampered area. Both warm water and magnesium will do wonders.

Vinegar wraps, the anti-inflammatory agent: Hot and cold vinegar wraps at alternate intervals can curb your tendinitis pain and fight associated inflammation. This method relaxes sore muscles and minimise inflammation simultaneously due to the alternative hot and cold wraps.

Image Source: Shutterstock