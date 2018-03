Osteoporosis is a silent killer as in most cases the only way a person knows about the condition is after suffering from fractures. And if you are experiencing any symptoms of osteoporosis, then undergoing diagnosis is the first step. Dr Raghavendra KS, Consultant Joint Replacement & Spine Surgeon, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan lists the step by step procedure for testing and treatment of osteoporosis to help you out have a better idea of the condition. Also read must-know facts about bone loss and osteoporosis.

Step 1: Identify patients at risk for osteoporotic fractures by clinical assessment and bone mineral density test. Not just this, even people who are at risk of the condition should also get a clinical assessment to rule out osteoporosis. People with advancing age (more than 50 years) and those with short, thin and small bone framed need be cautious. Also, excessive intake of alcohol and smokers are at a very high risk. Women after menopause due to estrogen hormone deficiency and old fractures and limited daily activity can be a reason. Prolonged use of certain medications like steroids (in asthma), thyroid medicines and estrogen (for hormone supplementation) can also increase the risk of osteoporosis. Read more on understanding the tests that detect bone diseases.

Step 2: Take measures to minimize the rate of bone loss. This includes regular physical activity, quit smoking, avoiding the intake of alcohol and saying not to judicious use of medicines like steroids and hormonal pills for thyroid and estrogen. If you suffer from any health problem, do consult your doctor about the same to prevent bone loss due to medicines.

Step 3: Consider therapeutic agents to increase bone mass, which can be explained by an orthopaedic surgeon. Supplementation of vitamin D & calcium if the natural intake is very low can help. Also increasing the dietary intake of foods rich in vitamin D and calcium such as milk & milk products, raagi (cereal), green leafy vegetables, almonds, soya bean, chicken liver, fish (sardines, mackerel), eggs and orange juice is a must.

Step 4: Counsel patients to avoid falls and mechanical stress that may contribute to fractures. This is because it might fasten the process of recovery and also help in the treatment. Regular follow up with an orthopaedic doctor and carefully following the tips recommended by your doctor is a good idea. Here are natural remedies to prevent osteoporosis.

Step 5: Addressing the complications of osteoporotic fractures with surgical and non-surgical means. Depending on the severity of the condition, your doctor might recommend medications to improve the bone health and prolong the condition or might advise surgery to fix fractures, which are common in people with osteoporosis.

Image Source: Shutterstock