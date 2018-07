Reportedly, Michael Jackson showed signs of Asperger’s syndrome (AS). His unusual behaviour often put him in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. American fashion model Heather Kuzmich revealed that she was diagnosed with AS when she was 15. American musician Adam Young mentioned, he has Asperger’s Syndrome and has often referred to himself as being deeply shy and socially introvert. Recently, it was reported that Robbie Williams believes he has Asperger’s syndrome. Also, Niall from Love Island revealed to his followers on Instagram that he has Asperger syndrome. Though, these celebrities have showed that nothing can stop them from rising and shining even after they faced difficulties. Not only celebrities, AS can hit anybody around you, even your closest friend. Friendship becomes a very sensitive space to be in, when your friend has a special condition like Aperger’s Syndrome. As the Frienship Day (5th August) approaches, we tell you what all you need to know about a friend with AS. He will be able to bond better with you if you already know these about his condition.

Below listed are a few traits which people with Asperger’s syndrome want you to know. Lives of people suffering from Asperger’s syndrome are full of challenges. As per the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke says, “Asperger ’s syndrome (AS) is a developmental disorder. It falls under autism spectrum disorder (ASD), one of a distinct group of neurological conditions characterized by a greater or lesser degree of impairment in language and communication skills, as well as repetitive or restrictive patterns of thought and behaviour.” Though, people with Asperger’s also possess positive traits and they are attentive.

Symptoms in people with Asperger’s syndrome may vary: Some have a high pain tolerance which can be dangerous while some feel intense pain. So, you should be aware that, people with Asperger’s have a neurodiverse brain and can be challenged in different ways. It is difficult to seek medical care: Social issues, feeling uncomfortable due to one’s touch and finding a medical professional who has experience with adult autism can create obstacles I Asperger’s due to which one will avoid seeking medical attention. Cannot keep eye contact: For many people with Asperger’s, making and keeping eye contact is not easy. Individuals with Asperger’s, have the ability to see things that others don’t and often pay a detailed attention to everything. Lack of eye contact doesn’t mean that they are not attentive. You should also not assume that someone who can make eye contact cannot have Asperger’s. People with Asperger’s can excel in certain fields: Though people with Asperger’s find it difficult to socialize that doesn’t mean they cannot excel professionally. Talent, loyalty, dependability, a strong sense of right and wrong, honesty, persistence and passion are associated with Asperger’s along with many other positive traits. Men with Asperger’s may take up jobs in the tech field. But, many women can take up writing, photography and can create magic with their creativity.

Also, there were a few movies which touched this vital topic. We bring you the list of 4 movies which dealt with this sensitive topic.

Adam: It is a romantic movie about an Asperger’s man and a nerotypical woman and how they solve their differences. The movie specifically mentions Asperger’s and the topic is decently portrayed. My Name is Khan: This Shah Rukh Khan’s movie depicted Asperger’s syndrome perfectly. Due to his eccentric behaviours, SRK attracts the attention of security resulting in him being considered a terrorist. The movie tells you how people with Asperger’s can be stereotyped and misunderstood. Go, watch it! Mary and Max: The film is based on the true story and depicts Asperger’s accurately. In the film, there is a pen-pal relationship a between the girl residing in Australia and an older Jewish man from New York. It educates us about Asperger’s. Though, this film is not appropriate for children. Temple Grandin: Is based on the life story of world’s most popular people living with autism spectrum. Claire Danes mind-blowing performance will win your heart as she shares the difficulties one face while living with the autism spectrum. The movie shows that how these superheroes have the ability to do every possible thing.

