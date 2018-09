There are many people across the world those who are afraid of heights, cats, dogs, fire, etc. But there are many phobias around the world that you are not aware of. Here in this article, we are going to mention about some of the most unusual phobias that actually exist in the world. You should know about them as it will help in understanding the various phobias that actually exist.

Selenophobia

This is a phobia where an individual has a fear of the moon. This phobia is said to increase when there is a full moon. Selenophobia can be due to a traumatic experience, especially during early childhood.

Eisoptrophobia

Eisoptrophobia is a condition where a person cannot see one’s reflection in mirrors. Those who suffer from this phobia are believed to experience undue anxiety even though they realise their fear is not normal. When they look at their reflections they get anxious and nervous.

Anuptaphobia

Fear of staying single for an extended period of time. Individuals suffering from anuptaphobia have a fear of being married to the wrong person all the time or remaining unmarried.

Ombrophobia

Individuals those who are scared of rains are believed to be suffering from ombrophobia. It is an anxiety disorder and at the very sight of rain kids and adults suffer from anxiety or panic attacks.

Numerophobia

People those who are scared of numbers suffer from numerophobia. Even few people fear specific numbers. People with numerophobia have a fear of dealing with mathematics or numbers.

Thalassophobia

Due to this condition, people get scared of the sea or sea travel. They have a fear of anything that is deep, like oceans. This phobia can be defined as the fear of being in the sea waves or in large water bodies. In fact, the fear of being at a distance from the land.