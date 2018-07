Do you forget your car keys too often? Are you the kind of forgets an appointment to the parlour? No, maybe it’s not because of your age or dementia but may be because your memory is all messed up. It is no news that ageing causes memory loss. But what if I told you that infections are one of the many reasons for memory loss? Surprised? Then read on…Here we list out 6 factors that can become a villain to your memory:

1) Sleep

Of course, sleep has a role to play with your brain. There is a reason why paediatricians advice children to sleep for longer. This is because sleep is quintessential for brain development. A study named ‘Sleep deprivation: Impact on cognitive performance’ published in the journal named, ‘Neuropsychiatric Disease and Treatment‘ observed, “First and foremost, total Sleep deprivation(SD) impairs attention and working memory, but it also affects other functions, such as long-term memory and decision-making. Partial SD is found to influence attention, especially vigilance. Studies on its effects on more demanding cognitive functions are lacking.”

How to boost your sleep?

Yoga- Certain exercises will help you sleep better, try them. Some asanas to boost sleep are viparita karani, Marjaryasana

Avoid caffeine- Caffeine can be a reason to keep you awake. Avoid it.

Unplug- This is an advise that your parents must be giving you daily. Sleep is of utmost importance, yes, it’s more important that your presence on social media. Unplug from the virtual world and sleep.

Maintain a definite sleep and wake up schedule- This will ensure that your sleep-wake-cycles are in place.

Don’t consume alcohol- Yes, you read that right. Consuming a couple of drinks at night can alter melatonin production which is an important hormone that plays a key role in your body’s circadian rhythm. Also, alcohol is said to cause sleep apnea.

2) Stress

Stress can, in multiple ways wreck your life. A study at the University of Lowa found a possible link between stress hormones and short-term memory loss. The study which was published in the Journal of Neuroscience, revealed that having elevated levels of cortisol (a hormone produced by the adrenal glands) results in memory lapses as we grow older.

Ways to manage stress:

Yoga: Yoga is a form of exercise that is very helpful to control stress. Balasana, Uttanasana, Adho Mukha Savasana can be highly effective.

Hobbies: This is an old adage. Try doing what you love the most to manage stress.

Music: Listening to music can be a great stress buster.

3) Smoking

That smoking impairs the blood supply to your brain is no news. However, studies have proven that smoker experience a rapid decline in the brain function- especially memory. This may be because of the accumulation of abnormal proteins in the brain due to smoking.

Tips:

Chewing gum- Having chewing gum is said to help in kicking the habit.

De-stress- One of the many reasons that most smokers give for smoking is that of stress. De-stress could, in turn help in leaving the vice.

Self-help group- A discussion with someone who has left the habit behind can help you understand that it is possible. Ask for help, when needed.

4) Infections

A study named ‘Disrupted spatial memory is a consequence of picornavirus infection’ published in the journal, ‘Neurobiology of Disease’ concluded that a group of viruses including those responsible for common cold, flu, diarrhoea may hamper memory processing region in the brain. These viruses, called the picornaviruses infect a large number of people across the world.

Tip:

Amp up your immunity: Eat the right things and stay fit.

Exercise your way to fitness.

5) Menopause

The connection between hot flashes and insomnia is a proven one. Again, lack of sleep will cost you your memory.

Tips:

Drink enough water.

Eats foods which contain high amount of Vitamin D.

Avoid alcohol and caffeine.

6) Thyroid

Also thyroid doesn’t directly lead to any brain function, it is a characteristic feature of thyroid. High or low levels of thyroid may be a reason for memory loss and lack of concentration.

Tips:

Eat well.

Exercise regularly. Certain yoga poses can help you cope with thyroid.

Eat iodine rich foods.

