An offshoot of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Acupressure has been used for over thousand years to treat various conditions, especially pain. The technique involves applying pressure on certain parts of the body, identified by experts as energy channels. These are also known as acupressure points. It is believed that through these invisible channels flows a life force called qi (ch’i) or vital energy. There are more than 400 acupressure points in our body.

Apart from providing permanent relief from body aches, this therapy also stimulates certain sensitive areas of the body to provide long-term relief from other health complaints. According to practitioners, the acupressure points are to be pressed with medium pressure for a few seconds up to a couple of minutes and then need to be released. For best results, it is advisable to take deep breaths slowly when the acupressure points are pressed.

Here are the top 6 body aches that can be healed with acupressure:

HEADACHE

Headaches can be caused due to stress, tension, anxiety, severe illness, migraine and so on. To relieve you of a headache, your acupressure expert will press a particular acupressure point gently and massage for a minute and repeat this process. But this therapy should be strictly avoided during pregnancy.

Pressure points for headache:

1. The first point is located in between the index finger and thumb.

2. In your leg, the acupressure point for headache relief is in between the 2nd and the 3rd toes.

3. Another point is located at the outer tip of the eyebrow.

4. The last point is placed one thumb-width above the midpoint of the eyebrow.

TOOTHACHE

The most common causes of a toothache are tooth decay and poor oral hygiene. Other causes include an abscessed tooth, infected gums and grinding teeth. A toothache may cause pain in the mouth, fever and swelling of the gums as well. But with the help of acupressure one can get lasting relief from this painful condition, the expert will just press and gently massage the relevant pressure points.

Pressure points for toothache:

1. The first and the most common point is again in between your index finger and the thumb.

2. Another point is situated in your cheek muscle. To find it, you need to clasp your teeth and feel a prominent angled muscle on the lower part of the cheek.

3. The next point is located in between the 2nd and the 3rd toes.

4. The last point can be spotted just beneath the cheekbone.

EARACHE

Earache is the most common problem among adults as well as in children. The pain of the ear may be throbbing, sharp, burning or dull depending on the cause. Infection, change in pressure, water in the ear, sore throat, sinus, ear wax build-up are the major causes of an earache. But acupressure can heal and soothe the pain with its concentration on the concerned pressure points. The practitioner will rub the points and gently massage the area to provide maximum relief.

Pressure points for earache:

1. The common point is in between the thumb and the index finger.

2. Another prominent point is the Tragus, located on the inner side of the outer ear.

3. The last point is located near the outer corner of the eye.

Read: Here are 5 important acupressure points on your face.

NECK PAIN

Neck is one of the most complex parts of our body consisting of muscles, bones, nerves, joints, ligaments and joints. The neck holds the head on atop the body. The major cause of neck pain includes strain and tension. Other causes include working on the computer for long hours, reading or watching television in a wrong position, sprain during exercise, falling asleep in an uncomfortable posture. The pain in the neck is often associated with soreness and stiffness in the neck. But it is possible to get rid of the neck pain in an effective and natural way with the help of acupressure. It should by the acupressure expert in the same way mentioned above.

Pressure points for neck pain:

1. One prominent point lies on the outer border of the forearms, 2 finger-widths above the wrist joint.

2. Another significant acupoint for neck pain is situated in the flesh between the thumb and the index finger.

3. The third point lies in between the 2nd and the 3rd toes.

4. The fourth point can be found in the shallow depression between the ends of the two forearm bones, on the wrist joint.

5. The last point is located between the two vertebrae located on the neck.

KNEE PAIN

Knee pain is the most common complaint among adults. The most common triggers include injury or torn ligaments, arthritis and torn cartilage. In many cases, knee pain leads to immobility. But all these can be cured with the help of acupressure. Your practitioner will understand the exact cause of the pain and then press the relevant point for better results.

Pressure points for knee pain:

1. Like in case of other forms of pain, the most common pressure point is in the area between the index finger and thumb.

2. The second point lies just below the kneecap, where there are two depressions. The spot is at the centre of the outer depression.

3. The third point is located in the skin between the 2nd and the 3rd toes.

4. The fourth point can be spotted at the centre of the crease at the back of the knee joint.

5. The fifth point is situated at the mid-point of the upper border of the knee-cap.

6. The sixth point is located at the centre of the inner depression just below the knee-cap.

ABDOMINAL PAIN

It can be caused due to acid reflux, stress, constipation, diarrhoea, etc. For pain relief in the abdominal region, the acupressure expert will figure out the underlying and press any of the points mentioned below, accordingly.

Pressure points for abdominal pain:

1. The first is very common, which involves the thumb and the index finger.

2. This point is located on the outer side of your lower leg, three fingers width below the knee.

3. The third point lies in the skin between the 2nd and the 3rd toes.

4. The fourth point is located just behind the vertical leg bone. The inner part of the ankle joint has a prominent bone. From the tip of this bone move four finger-widths upward.

5. The fifth point is located two finger-widths below the navel.

6. The sixth point is located one thumb-width above the belly button.

7. The seventh point is located four thumb-widths above the navel region.

Read: 9 health benefits of acupressure

Image Source: Shutterstock