(September is said to be PCOS awareness month)

According to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, 1 in 4 women suffer from the endocrine system disorder known as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). Although the ailment is extremely common, what is alarming is the fact that there is very little awareness about it; with over 50% of women being are unaware that they are suffering from this disorder.

With symptoms like irregular and painful periods, rapid weight gain, thinning and growth of hair on the face and body, PCOS often leads to self-esteem issues. And if it goes unchecked, it can contribute to long-term health problems like infertility, diabetes, heart disease and endometrial cancer as well.

While the diagnosis of PCOS may mean a lifetime of reproductive issues for many, what a lot of women do not know is that it can be treated with homeopathy and that they can lead a PCOS-free, healthy and normal life.

Commenting on the World PCOS awareness month, Dr. Mukesh Batra, Padma Shri recipient and Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Dr Batra’s Group of Companies, said, “Women are the backbone of healthcare in any society. However, often they ignore their own health. For a nation to be healthy, it is important that its women are healthy. In my 44 years of practice, I have seen more and more women presenting with symptoms of PCOS. Homeopathy offers safe, proven and cost-effective treatment methods.”

Source: Press release