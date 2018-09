We all have the hectic work life which doesn’t let us sleep for more than 5-6 hours. And passing out while watching your favourite show on Netflix isn’t helping either. You might think the unwinding after a long day of work is a good habit. But sadly, it is not helping you maintain a good sleep hygiene. Not getting required sleep ruins the next day. Tiredness, lethargy, lower sex drive and cranky feeling are some of the drawbacks. Here’s how improve your sleep.

Use the bed and the bedroom only to sleep: According to experts, sleeping is the only thing you should do on your bed and in your bedroom. They advise to avoid doing any other activity on the bed, from watching TV to eating on the bed, you should not be hitting the bed for these activities. You should only enter your bedroom for sleep as that will help you associate with it for just one thing, that’s sleep.

Keep the clock away: We all like to keep a wall clock in the bedrooms or the alarm clock near us to wake up in the morning. We believe that this habit makes us punctual, right? Well, not really According to experts, it’s not a good idea as the ticking sound made by the clocks disrupt with the sleeping patterns and, and even if it doesn’t, clocks adversely affect the quality of sleep.

Lower your consumption of tea or coffee: Coffee and tea have caffeine in them, which has been associated with wakefulness. IF you are one of those who need a coffee every hour in the office to do your work, then you might want to rethink. Experts say that you should avoid reaching out for a glass of coffee or tea post 2pm to get better sleep at night.

Deal with your stress the same day: Don’t take your stress of work or family to bed. Yes, we know that’s it’s easier said than done. And when a lot of things happen around you, it’s natural to be stressed. But experts say that it is essential to address the stress before you hit the sack. You can make a notebook of your stress and mention the same in the book, it will help you sleep better.

Get a sleep association object: Yeah, it might sound kiddish to cuddle with a toy on the bed. But experts believe that a toy induces a better sleep. While some like to wear eye masks, others hug a pillow. Get a object which can help you sleep better!