There are plenty of myths surrounding liver diseases. We ask a renowned gastroenterologist, Dr Purushottam Vashistha from Nanavati Super Speciality hospital to tell us five common notions about liver diseases that we have and explain the truth behind these myths!

1) Cirrhosis is caused by only alcohol

This is false! ‘Alcohol is one of the reasons for cirrhosis but not necessarily the only one. Hepatitis B and hepatitis C are most common silent infections of cirrhosis in India.’

2) Regular routine blood test can detect liver diseases

This is false too. Liver diseases are silent, asymptomatic. Blood tests pick up the disease only in the later stage of the disease. That is why it is always recommended to go for regular check-ups to detect other fluctuations like cholesterol as well as vaccine yourself for Viral hepatitis.

Lifestyle modifications to prevent liver diseases are necessary precautions.

3) Liver disease manifest with only jaundice

Jaundice is one of the symptoms of liver disease and it is not an early symptom. Early symptoms are fatigue, loss of appetite, persistent vomiting. Also read: 10 things to keep your liver hale and hearty!

4) Fatty liver is a common issue with all people and it does not need any treatment or attention

Fatty liver disease is next most common cause of liver disease after viral infection and alcohol. It also causes cirrhosis and liver cancer. It should not be taken lightly and needs urgent attention to be evaluated thoroughly. Treatment depends on cause and stage of liver disease.

5) Herbal medicines and other local or traditional medicines are safer than allopathic medicines

‘All herbal medicines or other unknown agents cause more damage than any benefits. Some allopathic medicines also damage the liver. So a person who has liver disease should not take any medicine without informing their gastroenterologist.’

