Do you miss your periods regularly? Do you get pain during periods? Experience PMS symptoms like acne, moodiness and excess hair growth? Have you been troubled by white discharge, endometrium inflammation or urinary tract infections? Almost every woman these days suffers from reproductive health problems. Thankfully, natural Ayurvedic herbs have a solution to these. What you also need to do in addition to following these Ayurvedic herbal tips is to maintain a healthy lifestyle to bid adieu to these problems.

 Kumari (Aloe vera):- Dr Hari Venkatesh. KR, head of Health Care R&D at Sri Sri Tattva says that aloe vera tonic is an effective tonic for the female reproductive system. “It helps to rejuvenate the uterus. It is very beneficial to drink aloe vera juice if you are experiencing painful menstrual cycle,” he says. The Ayurvedic formulation which is very useful in women is kumariasava.

 Lodhra (Sympolocus racemosa): Lodhra has anti-androgenic effect and prevents ovarian cell dysfunction in PCOS and helps beat fertility problems. Treatment with Lodhra bark significantly decreases testosterone level which is found to be elevated in PCOS. It significantly restores estrogen, progesterone and cholesterol level. Lodhra is useful treating inflammation of uterus due to its anti-inflammatory effects. It is also a potent styptic and thus it is helpful in excessive bleeding. The Ayurvedic formulation which is useful for women is Lodhrasava.

 Ashoka (Saracca indica): “Saraca indica helps in repairing the endometrium and heals the damage caused to its sensitive lining by inflammation. It also helps in regulating estrogen levels. It is rich in anti-inflammatory compounds. It also has antimicrobial and antifungal activity and helps in protecting the urinary tract from bacterial and fungal (especially Candida) infections,” Dr Venkatesh says. The Ayurvedic formulation which uses this herb is Ashokarista.

 Black musli (Curculigo orchioides): It is very useful in treating white discharge in women. The formulation which is beneficial in treating Leucorrhea is Muslikhadiradi kashaya.

 Patranga (Caesalpinia sappan): It is used in conditions like pain during menstruation, heavy periods, leucorrhea (white discharge), fever, anaemia, inflammatory conditions and low digestion power. The Ayurvedic formulation which uses this herb is called Patrangasava.