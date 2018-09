Researches that suggest focusing on three areas – saddle shape, handlebar height, and type of bike – so that you don’t have to worry about your sex life © Shutterstock

There are various researches which have linked cycling and erectile dysfunction and then there are some which have said that they do not have any connection. While one study from the Massachusetts Male Aging found that there are certain circumstances where bike riding can damage nerves and compress arteries in the penis, which may lead to erectile problems, there was another in the journal of Men’s Health that studied more than 5000 cyclists to come out with the view that there is no connection between ED and cycling. Don’t know who to believe?

Well, we don’t know too! But if you don’t want to take risks, we have got you researches that suggest focusing on three areas – saddle shape, handlebar height, and type of bike – so that you don’t have to worry about your sex life!

Saddle shape: In a study done in European Urology it was found that narrow seats and seats with V-shape in the saddle nose decreased the oxygen flow to the penis by 82.4 per cent and 72.4 per cent, respectively. You need to get yourself a wide and well-padded saddle to absorb the impact of the ride. A gel-filled seat is also a good choice. A study in Applied Ergonomics suggests choosing a seat with a nose length no longer than 6 centimetres.

Handlebar height: A study in The Journal of Urology found that handlebar height which is parallel with or higher than the saddle increases the risk of ED compared with the handlebar’s height that is lower than saddle. Read it? Now go to your local cycle shop and get it fixed accordingly. An idea ideal seat and handlebar height will ensure that your perineum faces minimal pressure.

Bike type: One study found that riding a reclining bike did not cause the same drop in the oxygen supply to the penis that a conventional bicycle ride did. While this doesn’t mean that you have to ditch your traditional bike, you do have the option here which might help you negate regular back or neck pain, or any other issues that’s interfering with your regular bike rides.