Weight gain can be a real pain for anybody. No we are not talking about why your favourite dress isn’t fitting you or why you have started getting that bulge, we purely mean that weight gain with no discernible cause is basically an alarm that something is wrong with your body. It is an indicator that your body is trying to tell you something.

Here is what could be wrong with your body:

Hypothyroidism: When a woman talks about unexplained weight gain, and is often tired- it is time to go for a thyroid check-up. According to the American Thyroid Association, 1 in 8 women develop thyroid. Thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland in the neck is responsible for secreting a hormone that regulates the metabolism. Women who suffer from hypothyroidism suffer from low energy levels or fatigue, hair loss, dry skin, constipation among others. However, weight gain is the first indicator. Dehydration: When people don’t drink enough water but are bloated or gaining weight, it could mean you suffer from dehydration. And this is dangerous because unless you drink enough water, your body cannot function well and trust us, all cellular functions will go for a toss. Depression: According to a review of research in JAMA Psychiatry, unreasonable weight gain could be an indicator of depression. When depression hits you, your self-care becomes impaired and people with depression have issues of over-eating, insomnia among others. “The inability to control food intake and to engage in consistent exercise may account for repetitive episodes of weight gain. Many individuals who fail to maintain a normal weight may be susceptible to daily, monthly or seasonal perturbations in mood which result in an excessive intake of carbohydrate-rich foods and resistance to engaging in physical activity,” stated a study named, ‘Depression and weight gain: the serotonin connection’ published in the Journal of Affective Disorders.

Reference:

1: Wurtman JJ. Depression and weight gain: the serotonin connection. J Affect Disord. 1993 Oct-Nov;29(2-3):183-92. Review. PubMed PMID: 8300977.